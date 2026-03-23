Ethical AI program launched at USM

FOLLOWING Safer Internet Day 2026 in February, Globe, in partnership with the Ayala Foundation, launched Project Pastil at the University of Southern Mindanao in Kabacan, Cotabato Province, bringing digital responsibility closer to students in Mindanao.

The initiative takes its name from pastil, a simple yet nutritious rice meal and a familiar go-to food for students. Just as pastil helps fill stomachs, Project Pastil aims to “feed” young minds, especially in underserved areas, by equipping them with digital literacy, ethical AI awareness, and leadership skills to navigate the online world safely. Anchored on the theme “Ako, Ikaw, Tayo: Konektado at Protektado Laban sa OSAEC at CSAEM,” the program turns the call for collective action against Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children into tangible support for students, empowering them to build a safer and more responsible digital community.

The University of Southern Mindanao, a premier public institution established in 1952 and granted university status in 1978, has long been recognized for its programs in science, technology, agriculture, and industry. Beyond academics, the university has been actively promoting digital inclusion through hackathons, ICT workshops, and youth leadership programs. The collaboration with Globe and the Ayala Foundation complements these efforts by providing students with hands-on experience in navigating technology safely and responsibly.

The launch featured Globe’s Digital Thumbprint Program (DTP), now in its 10th year, which equips students with practical knowledge on online safety, data privacy, cybersecurity, and critical thinking, while emphasizing the ethical use of artificial intelligence. Facilitated by Zandra Louise Daraug, Business Development Expert for North Cotabato, the session engaged 40 student leaders and underserved learners, providing them with tools to use digital platforms safely and responsibly in both academic and community settings.

Project Pastil was also introduced as a new tech-driven Globe Ambassador Program for Mindanao. Selected students, recognized for their high-level academic performance but facing financial constraints, received Globe SIM cards and pre-loved 5G smartphones installed with GlobeOne, GCash, and Globe Benta applications. The program offers structured, part-time opportunities that combine real-world exposure with income-generating potential, all while ensuring students continue to prioritize their studies and leadership responsibilities.

“Through Globe DTP and Project Pastil, we aim to empower deserving student leaders with the capacity to use AI responsibly and to equip them with practical skills and an entrepreneurial mindset. With structured incentives coupled with real-world exposure, we help them build confidence, digital proficiency, and career readiness, while ensuring academics and leadership growth remain their top priorities,” said Andrene Buctuan, Area Operations Head for North Cotabato and Maguindanao.

Kiss Ekong, Assistant Vice President for Territory Business, added, “Access to technology is just the beginning. By equipping students with knowledge and responsibility, we create safer online communities and open opportunities for inclusive growth. The impact of these student leaders will ripple through their schools and communities, helping Mindanao thrive in the digital age.”

Maria Leida Donque, Office of Student Affairs Director at USM, shared: “We are very thankful to Globe Telecom and Ayala Foundation for the Project Pastil initiative. This program greatly helps students, especially those with special needs, by providing this livelihood support while also teaching responsibility and financial independence. As OSA Director, I am truly grateful for this meaningful partnership that empowers our students and supports their journey toward success.” Through the partnership with the Ayala Foundation and the engagement of Brigadang Ayala volunteers, Globe demonstrates that digital inclusion is not only about connectivity but also about empowerment, responsibility, and opportunity. Project Pastil reflects a commitment to preparing the next generation of Filipino leaders to navigate the digital world safely, ethically, and confidently.