European Chamber defends Mindanao against unfounded terrorism links

MINDANAO has come under renewed international attention following reports that the suspects behind one of Australia’s deadliest mass shootings had previously stayed in the southern Philippines, prompting concern among European business leaders who warned against what they described as a recurring and unsubstantiated association between the region and global terrorism.

Honorary Consul of Finland and European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines Chairman Antonio Peralta said Mindanao has repeatedly been singled out in the aftermath of international security incidents, despite the absence of verified intelligence linking the region to terrorist activity and amid sustained economic expansion.

The comments followed confirmations by Australian and Philippine authorities that a father and son responsible for the December 14, 2025 mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney had spent nearly the entire month of November in the Philippines, listing Davao as their final destination upon arrival. The attack, which killed 15 people during a Hanukkah celebration, was declared by Australian authorities as an Islamic State-linked terrorist incident.

Speaking at the Habi at Kape Forum at Abreeza Mall on December 17, Peralta criticized online discourse and media reports implying that the suspects had terrorist connections in Mindanao, saying such claims were not supported by credible security information.

“Mindanao has been a punching bag for reckless comments like that, and I consider that reckless because I don't think of it. You know those people that allegedly trained with a terrorist organization when we hardly heard even from the people that I work with about the presence of this terrorist organization,” Peralta said, adding that similar allegations have surfaced in previous years, often without substantiated evidence.

“Mindanao is such a convenient excuse for them to say. We will not stand for that because matagal na ito. Every time there is a problem, the focus turns to Mindanao as if we are the ones that cost this, unless you can show real proof that there is,” Peralta lamented.

He also questioned the rationale behind recent security advisories, particularly after Canada advised travelers earlier this week to exercise heightened vigilance in parts of the southern Philippines, describing the move as disproportionate to verified risk levels.

“What is your basis to say? Because even if you would interrogate people and they start pointing in this direction, in life you still have to validate that. You cannot just say outright that ito dito, ito sa Davao when it's not. Personally, I feel it is an overreaction”.

As of this writing, no European country has issued a travel advisory against the Philippines, particularly Southern Mindanao. Canada’s advisory stops short of discouraging travel and instead urges general caution across Southeast Asia.

Despite security concerns raised abroad, Peralta said investor confidence in Mindanao remains intact. The region continues to attract foreign capital, particularly in manufacturing, information technology, agribusiness, and renewable energy, industries that depend on long-term stability and predictable operating environments.

Philippine authorities have also sought to temper speculation. In a statement responding to reports that the Bondi Beach attackers had trained in the Philippines, the National Security Council said there was no information at the time of the suspects’ visit indicating they posed “a serious or immediate concern.”

Economic data further support this position. Peralta said that Mindanao has recorded steady GDP growth in recent years, underpinned by improved peace and order conditions, especially in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm). The island’s 2025 economic outlook remains positive, driven by infrastructure investment, digitalization, tourism, and the expanding blue economy.

Peralta said the broader discussion surrounding the Bondi Beach attack should be anchored in verified facts rather than assumptions based on geography.

To note, Australia enforces some of the world’s strictest gun control laws, introduced after the 1996 Port Arthur massacre, including comprehensive background checks, licensing requirements, and bans on automatic and semi-automatic firearms, policies widely credited with preventing mass shootings for decades.

For international investors, Peralta said, the incident illustrates the complexity of terrorism and violent extremism, even in jurisdictions with stringent gun laws. He added that linking unverified claims to Mindanao risks undermining a region whose trajectory, he said, is increasingly shaped by commerce, infrastructure development, and cross-border investment rather than conflict. DEF