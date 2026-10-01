European Higher Education Fair returns in Nov with study, scholarship opportunities

THE European Higher Education Fair (EHEF) 2026 returns on November 20 and 21, 2026, at the Midtown Atrium of Robinsons Manila, where European higher education institutions will present postgraduate programmes and scholarship opportunities to Filipino students and young professionals.

With the theme “Pathways to Excellence. Building the Future,” the fair will showcase higher education and research opportunities across the European Union and promote partnerships between European and Philippine universities.

“Through EHEF, we are opening pathways for Filipino students and young professionals to further their education, pursue research, and gain international experience in the European Union. We want these opportunities to help them build the skills and connections to thrive in their chosen fields,” EU Ambassador to the Philippines Massimo Santoro said.

Participants can compare master’s and PhD programmes, learn about available scholarships, and consult participating institutions on admission requirements and application procedures.

The fair will also provide information on the EU’s Erasmus+ programme, including master’s degree scholarships and funding for short-term academic exchanges.

Embassies and cultural institutes from participating EU Member States will hold presentations on education systems, visa requirements, and practical information on studying and living in Europe.

“With the new EU-Philippines Enhanced Partnership, we are putting people at the heart of our relationship. We are committed to deepening cooperation in education, supporting exchanges between students and academic staff, and strengthening partnerships between our universities. Closer ties between our universities also mean closer ties between our people,” he added.

Last year’s edition brought together 95 European higher education institutions onsite and online.

Further information on participating countries, institutions, and degree programmes will be available on the EHEF website. PR