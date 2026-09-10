Ex-DCWD GM donates chairs, tables to child development centers

FORMER Davao City Water District General Manager Engr. Edwin V. Regalado donated chairs and tables to four Child Development Centers (CDCs) in barangays Catigan and Tibungco, providing 205 young learners with greater comfort and support for learning and other developmental activities.

Engr. Regalado formally turned over chairs and tables to the Esperanza Community CDC, Acacia CDC, and Catigan CDC in Brgy. Catigan during a ceremony held on September 1, 2026. The donations benefited around 55, 45, and 65 learners, respectively.

Meanwhile, San Jose CDC in Brgy. Tibungco received donated chairs for its 40 learners on June 25, 2026 during the turnover ceremony of the Rotary Club of Waling-Waling Davao’s (RCWWD) major renovation project for the center.

The donated chairs complemented RCWWD’s renovation, which improved the facility’s safety, functionality, and overall learning environment.

Brgy. Catigan Captain Hon. Sonny T. Mansilagan and Brgy. Tibungco Captain Hon. Lito B. Lapitan, represented by Kagawad Arnulfo Sumalinog, thanked Engr. Regalado for his support and in strengthening early childhood education in their respective communities.

Through the donations, Engr. Regalado contributed to efforts to provide young learners with better learning conditions, supporting their learning and participation in developmental activities during their formative years. PR