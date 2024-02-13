Ex-Gov Malanyaon’s daughter swears in as board member

Governor Niño Uy presided over the ceremony.

“Si Governor Uy mipahayag sa iyang dakong kalipay ug mainitong pag-abi-abi kang BM Centeno, nga nagpahayag sa iyang sinsero nga panghinaut alang sa kalampusan sa iyang bag-ong tahas, labi na sa pagbangon sa Davao Oriental taliwala sa bag-o lamang nga nasinating mga kalamidad (Governor Uy expressed his great happiness and warm welcome to BM Centeno, expressing his sincere wishes for the success in her new role, especially in the wake of recent calamities that have tested the resilience of Davao Oriental),” the provincial government said in a statement.

The province said the appointment of Malanyaon-Centeno “signifies not only a continuation of her family’s legacy of public service but also a fresh chapter in the province’s journey towards prosperity and resilience.”

Participating in the ceremony alongside Malanyaon-Centeno are her father Luis Malanyaon, spouse GP Centeno, Cateel Mayor Emilou Nuñez, and fellow Board Members Nenette Palmera and Stephen Paul “Popong Uy”, and various friends and relatives.

Malanyaon passed away on June 28, 2023. She was 73.

Since 2001, Malanyaon has served the province as the first district representative (2001-2007; 2016-2022) and governor (2007-2016; 2022-present). She started her political career when she was appointed as an OIC councilor of Davao City from 1986 to 1987. She was then elected as the number one Davao City Councilor from 1988 to 1992. RGL WITH REPORTS FROM PR