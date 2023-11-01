Ex-MinDa chair passes at 80

FORMER Mindanao Development Authority (MinDa) chairperson and politician Luwalhati R. Antonino passed away last October 30 at the age of 80.

The exact cause of her death has not been disclosed.

MinDA issued a statement confirming Antonino's passing. She served as MinDA chair from 2010 to 2016 during the administration of the late President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III.

She preceded Jesus Dureza and was succeeded by Datu Abul Khayr Alonto, who passed away in 2019.

“The entire Mindanao Development Authority mourns the passing of former Secretary Luwahati R. Antonino who joins our Creator at the age of 80. Sec Lu, as she was fondly called in MinDA was the first woman Chairperson of the agency, steering it towards unrelentless service for Mindanao,” MinDa said in a statement.

Antonino also served as a South Cotabato 1st district representative from 1992 to 2001. She was the wife of former General Santos (GenSan) City Mayor Adelbert W. Antonino; and the mother of former GenSan Mayor Darlene Magnolia R. Antonino-Custodio.

She was a prominent supporter and influential figure in Mindanao, actively advocating for the region's interests within the national government.

A staunch supporter and influential figure in Mindanao, Antonino actively advocated for the region's interests within the national government.

In 2012, she led efforts to address the power crisis, engaging key government officials and business leaders in Mindanao, leading to the establishment of the Mindanao Power Monitoring Committee. She also spearheaded the Mindanao Nurturing Our Waters (MindaNOW!) Program to combat deforestation, typhoons, and flooding in the region.

Close friends and colleagues have expressed their condolences and paid tribute to her.

MinDa deputy executive director Romeo Montenegro also extended his condolences, saying that she was more than just a boss, but a maternal figure who provided guidance and love.

“To have worked alongside her was to witness a masterclass in leadership imbued with compassion and humanity. Her words were not just directives; they were lessons in living and serving with dignity and integrity,” Montenegro said.

City Councilor Virgie Tiongson Llido, an ally of the late Antonino, also conveyed her condolences, mourning the loss of one of the pillars of General Santos City who made substantial contributions to its development.

Antonino’s family announced that masses will be held until November 2 at Chapel 1 of the Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig. These services will be streamed via Zoom. ICE