Retired PBA star PJ Simon excited about PSL deputy commissioner role

Davao City-based retired PBA player Peter June Simon, now a devoted full-time dad to his two adorable children, is excited about his new role as Pilipinas Super League (PSL) deputy commissioner for Mindanao.

The 43-year-old Simon, who played 17 seasons with Magnolia/San Mig Coffee/Purefoods in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) and retired in 2020, revealed that discussions about the position offer began in December 2023 with PSL CEO Bong Baribar and PSL commissioner Allan Caidic.

"At least karon nakita nako onboard na gyud sya, klaro na (At least now I see that everything is in place and made clear)," he said in a phone interview with SunStar Davao on Wednesday afternoon, February 21.

Taking on a role that allows him to give back to his roots is something Simon is grateful for.

The husband of Dabawenya beauty queen Jehza Huelar, crowned Binibining Pilipinas Supranational 2018, said, "Gidawat nako ang imbitasyon sa PSL para sa mga bata nato diri, kay para sad ni sa atong lugar diri sa Mindanao. Higayon na pud nako ni nga maka-give back sa Mindanao (I accepted the PSL invitation for the benefit of our children here, because it is for our regions in Mindanao. This is my chance to give back to Mindanao)."

PSL Mindanao, according to him, will feature the 15-under, 17-under, and 19-under categories.

Local government units (LGUs) are ideally set to hold qualifying tournaments in their respective areas starting in April, with champions advancing to the Mindanao finals, offering the top two teams a free trip to the PSL Global 2024 championship in Manila.

Mindanao's top two squads will be pitted against the best teams from the rest of the regions along with some international squads in the PSL Global 2024.

Simon noted that LGUs in Iligan, Kidapawan, Digos, Marbel, and Bukidnon LGUs have already confirmed to conduct qualifiers.

They plan to set meetings with the Davao City government and other LGUs.

PSL has partnered with MindanaOne D.League in organizing the Mindanao Qualifying Tournament.

As PSL Mindanao preparations shift to high gear, Simon looks forward to embracing his new role while enjoying his private family life and tending to his farm.

Born in Makilala, North Cotabato, he started his amateur basketball journey with the University of Mindanao (UM) Wildcats in Davao City. MLSA