Ex-rebels’ group fact-finding shows fatalities in Negros clash not researchers, journalists

A NATIONAL fact-finding mission composed of former rebels (FRs) has challenged claims surrounding the April 19 clashes in Toboso, Negros Occidental, asserting that those killed were neither community researchers nor journalists, and that no civil society groups were conducting immersion activities in the area before the incident.

Fact-finding mission disputes ‘researcher’ claims

The Buklod Kapayapaan Federation Inc., a government-registered civil society organization whose members are composed of former rebels, presented its findings during the Nabangani Negros Fact-Finding Mission press conference on April 27, 2026.

The group provided an account of the incident widely referred to as the “Toboso 19,” where at least 19 individuals were killed in encounters involving troops of the Philippine Army’s (PA) 79th Infantry Battalion under the 3rd Infantry Division and members of the Communist Party of the Philippines–New People's Army (CPP-NPA) and the Northern Negros Front.

Arian Jane Ramos, a former high-ranking NPA officer who now heads the federation’s legal affairs, presented details of the April 19 incident. She said an underage rebel fighter was killed in action and emphasized that there were no civilian houses or establishments near the site of the armed confrontation.

Affidavit backs absence of immersion activities

Ramos also reported that a firearm was recovered during the fact-finding mission, allegedly left behind by retreating rebels at the initial encounter site. She stressed that there was no evidence of research or immersion activities in the community prior to the incident, a claim supported by a sworn affidavit from Barangay Captain Romeo Blanco Sultan of Salamanca.

“In relation to the alleged activities described as community immersion, engagement, field exposure, field study, research activities, artists’ activities, or similar undertakings within Barangay Salamanca, I state that: a. The Barangay, through my office, has no official records, verbal or written requests of any notice, letter, or coordination from any person, group, agency, institution, school, NGO, or organization to conduct, facilitate, or carry out the said Activities in the barangay,” the affidavit states.

Displacement, livelihood losses reported

Beyond the fatalities, Ramos said the mission documented the humanitarian and psychosocial impacts of the clashes, including displacement, disruption of farming and fishing livelihoods, and loss of household income. Families were evacuated to Salamanca Elementary School and were described as internally displaced persons under international standards, facing fear, anxiety, and uncertainty.

Local officials confirmed the scale of displacement. Toboso Mayor Richard Jaojoco said at least 167 to 168 families, or more than 600 individuals from Salamanca and nearby San Jose, were evacuated to two schools. In neighboring Escalante, Mayor Melecio Yap reported that more than 200 residents near the boundary area fled as a precaution.

Alleged violations raised

The report cited alleged violations attributed to the CPP-NPA, including extrajudicial or summary executions, arbitrary deprivation of life, threats and intimidation against families and witnesses, and denial of access to legal remedies. It said these may constitute violations of international humanitarian law under the Geneva Conventions Common Article 3 and potential offenses under Republic Act No. 9851.

Conflicting narratives persist

Conflicting accounts continue to surround the incident. The Philippine Army has maintained that all 19 fatalities were NPA combatants, including ranking rebel figures in northern Negros, and said the operations were intelligence-driven and conducted in accordance with rules of engagement, with civilian safety as a priority.

The NPA’s Apolinario Gatmaitan Command, however, acknowledged that several of those killed were its fighters while asserting that others were civilians. Among those identified as non-combatants were Alyssa Alano, RJ Ledesma, Maureen Santuyo, Wendel (surname not fully disclosed), and Roel Sabillo, a 19-year-old farmer who was reportedly working on his uncle’s property at the time of the incident. Two minors from the local community were also reported among the fatalities but were not publicly named.

Separate reports from activist networks, including groups based in the United States, identified two of the dead as Filipino Americans — Kai Sorem and Lyle Prijoles. Both were said to have ties to advocacy or community-oriented activities, although details about their presence in the area remain contested and have not been independently verified by authorities.

CHR calls for probe

The Commission on Human Rights in the country has called for a prompt and impartial investigation into the incident, citing concerns over displacement and possible rights violations.

“This incident underscores the continuing human cost of armed conflict, particularly in marginalized communities. Addressing root causes such as poverty, inequality, and land issues remains essential to achieving lasting peace,” the CHR said.

LGU, peace council response

Toboso Public Information Officer Albertito Morados clarified that the local government unit did not receive any formal coordination or courtesy call from the fact-finding group, emphasizing that concerns should be coursed through proper government channels. He added that the Municipal Peace and Order Council is set to pass a resolution declaring the CPP–NPA–NDF persona non grata, with more details to be released as the resolution progresses.

Buklod Kapayapaan President Manuel Legazpi said the mission aims to serve as a bridge for communities with limited access to government services while continuing documentation efforts toward peace and accountability in Negros.

Families insist victims were civilians

During the press conference, the group said interviews with 17 family members of the victims consistently indicated that those killed had no links to any armed group or security forces. Relatives described them as civilians engaged in farming and other livelihood activities.

The mission also reported that in several incidents, including as early as December 2024, alleged killings were carried out by members of the NPA.

In some cases, the alleged perpetrators reportedly identified themselves as NPA members before committing the killings, which were later justified in statements circulated through rebel-linked publications in 2025. A family member of one of the victims attended the briefing and spoke on behalf of other affected families.

Group condemns killings

The federation strongly condemned what it described as continuing violence against civilians, saying that since January 2025, at least 48 individuals have been killed by the communist movement in Negros.

“Batay sa mga natuklasan ng FFM, karamihan ay pinaslang na hindi man lang napatunayan ang mga paratang na sila ay mga ‘military asset’ o impormante. Ipinapakita ng mga pagpaslang na ito ang walang habas na karahasan na isinasagawa sa ngalan ng tinatawag nilang ‘revolutionary justice,’” the statement said. DEF WITH REPORTS FROM ELIENER ACERO, DNSC, SUNSTAR INTERN