Ex-rebs group assembles to reaffirm commitment to peace, reconciliation

THE Kalinaw Southeastern Mindanao Region (Kalinaw-SEMR) recently conducted a two-day assembly for former rebels (FRs) in Davao del Norte to reaffirm their dedication to peace and reconciliation and strengthen the government's initiatives in maintaining the area free of insurgencies.

In collaboration with the 1001st Infantry Brigade, 1003rd Infantry Brigade, National Commission for Indigenous Peoples (NCIP), and the provincial local government unit (PLGU) of Davao del Norte, around 250 FRs, which also means “friends rescued” by the military gathered at Samana Beach Resort in Barangay Tagnanan, Mabini, Davao de Oro on October 25 to 26, 2024.

The 1001st Brigade commander, Brigadier General Ronnie Babac, emphasized the vital role that Kalinaw-SEMR plays in promoting regional peace, healing, and reconciliation. His message which centers on the theme “Pag Panday sa Bag-ong Dalan sa Kalinaw” (Forging a New Path for Peace) highlighted the joint efforts of the government and the military to gain more surrenderers and assist them in becoming contributing members of society.

To protect the province from the influence of Communist Terrorist Groups, Kalinaw-Davao del Norte is committed to assisting the government's peace-building objectives. The gathering provided a forum for discussion, experience exchange, and project planning aimed at advancing Davao del Norte's shared goals for peace and security.

The Kalinaw SEMR is a network of former Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front of the Philippines (CPP-NPA-NDFP) members dedicated to peace and reconciliation.

It was established with the goal of defending the rights, interests, and welfare of all Filipinos. It is based on self-reliance, inclusive, and sustainable development and is directed by the fundamental values of harmony, healing, and hope.

The organization plays a crucial role in transforming the Davao Region into an area free of insurgency from a former CPP-NPA-NDF stronghold.

However, Kalinaw SEMR also highlighted that there are still basic socio-economic issues that persist in the present, such as inequality, poor wages, and inadequate household incomes, which have traditionally fueled radicalism.

Thus it is urging its members, affiliate groups, the provincial government, the 10th Infantry Division, Eastern Mindanao Command, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to continue to be vigilant to resolve these issues and empower impacted communities and former CPP-NPA-NDF members. DEF