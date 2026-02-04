Ex-VP bet Walden Bello issues public apology to Jefry Tupas

FORMER vice-presidential candidate Walden Bello has issued a public apology to a former Davao City official for statements he made during the 2022 election campaign period, which he now acknowledges were unfair and unfounded.

In a letter dated January 23, 2026, but made public on February 4, Bello admitted that he had claimed on two occasions that Jefry Tupas was “snorting drugs” at a beach resort party during the campaign. He said these statements, disseminated via tri-media and social media, caused Tupas emotional pain and psychological distress.

“I am deeply sorry for those statements… I should not have involved you at all. For these, I offer this public apology. I now know those statements to be unfounded,” Bello wrote. He also acknowledged the potential harm to Tupas’ reputation and the mental anguish his remarks may have caused.

Bello framed his actions as campaign rhetoric against a fellow candidate and emphasized he did not intend personal attacks, committing to respect every individual’s dignity in the future.

Tupas, currently the Chief of the Media and Public Relations Division of the Office of the Vice President, previously served as Davao City Information Officer under then-mayor, now Vice President, Sara Duterte.

Bello faces two counts of cyber libel based on Tupas’ complaints. The former candidate earlier labeled the complaints as “politically motivated,” linked to a debate challenge during the 2022 election campaign period in which Duterte declined participation. Bello was also declared persona non grata by Davao City for his statements during the CNN Philippines vice-presidential debate.

Despite being declared persona non grata, Bello has been returning to Davao City while his case is still under trial.

Tupas filed the cyber libel charges after Bello accused him of involvement in the drug trade. Tupas resigned from his city post but was previously dismissed following a drug raid on November 6, 2021, in Mabini, Davao de Oro. He confirmed he attended a beach party at a resort in Barangay Pindasan, Mabini, before the raid, which yielded drugs worth P1.5 million and led to 17 arrests for illegal possession.

Bello, a former congressman and activist, ran unsuccessfully for vice president in 2022.

As of writing, Tupas has not responded to Bello’s public apology. RGL