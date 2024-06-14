Excitement builds as Hoka Trilogy Run Davao Leg 1 kicks off on June 16

Participants must compete in all three legs held in Davao City to qualify for the national finals in Manila. The second and third legs are scheduled for August 25 and October 20 at Azuela Cove in Lanang.

Kenneth Sai, founder of KinetixSports, said that race kit distribution began on Thursday, June 13.

"Race kits are being distributed from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily until Saturday," he said, noting that preparations for the race venue will follow the distribution period.

Some 2,300 participants have registered across the 16K, 10K, and 5K categories in the RunRio-organized run series.

For the 16K race, the assembly time is 3 a.m. with a gun start at 4 a.m. The 10K race assembly is at 3:20 a.m. with a gun start at 4:20 a.m., and the 5K race assembly is at 3:40 a.m. with a gun start at 4:40 a.m.