Excitement builds as Hoka Trilogy Run Davao Leg 1 kicks off on June 16

Excitement builds as the Hoka Trilogy Run Davao Leg 1 kicks off on Sunday, June 16, featuring an out-and-back course from the Palos Verdes Country Club, located inside Davao Riverfront Corporate City on Ma-a Diversion Road.
Participants began claiming their race kits on Thursday, June 13, at Podium MultiSport, Wheels N More Drive Compound along J.P. Laurel Avenue, Davao City.
The three-day race kit collection for this three-category event will conclude on Saturday, June 15, at 5:30 p.m.
Participants must compete in all three legs held in Davao City to qualify for the national finals in Manila. The second and third legs are scheduled for August 25 and October 20 at Azuela Cove in Lanang.
Kenneth Sai, founder of KinetixSports, said that race kit distribution began on Thursday, June 13.
"Race kits are being distributed from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily until Saturday," he said, noting that preparations for the race venue will follow the distribution period.
Some 2,300 participants have registered across the 16K, 10K, and 5K categories in the RunRio-organized run series.
For the 16K race, the assembly time is 3 a.m. with a gun start at 4 a.m. The 10K race assembly is at 3:20 a.m. with a gun start at 4:20 a.m., and the 5K race assembly is at 3:40 a.m. with a gun start at 4:40 a.m.
"Runners are advised to check in at the assembly area 30 minutes before their respective gun starts. Those who arrived 15 minutes after the gun starts will no longer be allowed to cross the starting line and participate in the run to ensure timely recovery of roads," Hoka Trilogy reminded participants in an emailed race guide sent on Thursday, June 13.
The Hoka Trilogy Run's finisher medal stands out from those of other races, featuring interconnecting parts that are awarded for each completed leg. When all legs are finished, these parts form a larger, unique medal. MLSA