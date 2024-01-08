Exec dept yet to submit ‘necessary’ docs for Davao Oriental annual budget

He added that the documents requested by the SP last September 2023 and last January 3, 2024, were promised by the Executive Department by January 6, 2024, but the department failed to do so. Instead of submitting the documents, the Governor asked the SP for a formal letter requesting the documents.

“Kini nga aksyon nila sa ehekutibo, maoy samot nga makapalangay sa proseso sa pag-apruba sa 2024 annual budget (This action by the executive department, will further delay the process of approving the 2024 annual budget),” Dayanghirang said.

The SP is hopeful that the documents needed for the annual budget will be given to them since it will be their basis for funding each program, project, and activity of the province.

Meanwhile, in a letter signed by Davao Oriental Governor Niño Sotero L. Uy, Jr. dated January 5, 2024, communication number 17-789-2024, he told the members of the SP that they should submit a written update to the Executive Department, which should include what other vital documents they need for the proposed annual budget.

“I would like to reiterate my request for a written update from the SP, which should include what various additional documents and other pertinent data/information you need to be submitted in relation to the proposed 2024 annual budget. Our receipt of the written update would certainly result in their one-time submission to your level,” Uy Jr. said in the letter.

The governor talked about the 2024 annual budget of the province last January 2, 2024. He expressed his concern over the pending budget through a live video on the official Facebook page of the Provincial Government of Davao Oriental. RGP