Expanded incentives for EV’s, battery recycling pushed

DAVAO City Councilor Temujin “Tek” Ocampo proposed an ordinance that seeks to provide incentives to electric vehicle manufacturers, dealers, and operators in the city.

Ocampo, who chairs the Committee on Environment, said the proposed ordinance would grant incentives to manufacturers, dealers, private and government users, operators, spare parts suppliers, charging station operators, and environmentally sound battery disposal and recycling facilities.

“Hopefully, we can pass this ordinance, but we still need to conduct a committee hearing to discuss it. If there are no legal impediments, it will be forwarded to the plenary for approval,” he said during the Pulong Pulong sa Dabawenyos on Monday, January 12, 2025, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Proposed ordinance vs new Davao Local Incentive Code

The councilor said that while the city already has the Davao Local Incentive Code — recently amended by Councilor Myrna Dolodo-Ortiz, chairperson of the Committee on Trade and Commerce and currently awaiting the signature of the executive department — the proposed ordinance would complement the incentive code. He explained that the incentive code is broad, whereas his proposed ordinance provides more specific provisions.

“Dako ni siya ug matabang sa atoang manufacturers, delears, sa law man gyud sa manufacturers, diria apil na ang dealers, apil natung mga suppliers, and giubutang diri ang important components which is recycling batteries (This will be a big help to our manufacturers and dealers. Under the law, manufacturers are included here, as well as dealers and our suppliers, and an important component included is the recycling of batteries),” he said.

Under his proposed ordinance, electric vehicle recycling and repurposing facilities would be granted a 100 percent exemption from local business taxes and lease fees for the first three years of operation or accreditation in the city, a 75 percent reduction in business taxes in the fourth year, and a 50 percent reduction in the fifth year.

Ocampo added that there would also be a reduction in real property tax for those engaged in battery recycling, with a 50 percent reduction in the fourth and fifth years of operation. He said his committee would ensure that operators, manufacturers, and dealers, among others, would be provided ease of doing business.

He stressed the importance of having legislation in place for the proper recycling of electric vehicle batteries, noting that while electric vehicles are considered a green solution, their batteries are still toxic and may cause severe environmental impacts if not properly managed.

Ocampo said that his committee still needs to conduct one or two more hearings before the proposed ordinance is brought to the plenary for approval.

National law on EVs

Nationwide, electric vehicle registrations rose to 29,715 units as of July 2025, surpassing the 24,000 units registered in the entire year of 2024, and are expected to reach 35,000 units by the end of 2025.

The Philippine government has supported the adoption of electric vehicles through the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA Law). Under the law, electric vehicles are exempt from the Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program for eight years from its implementation. The law also provides tax breaks and temporary zero-tariff incentives for manufacturers for a certain period to encourage investment and deployment in the Philippines. RGP