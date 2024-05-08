Expedite Davao Airport management transfer

DAVAO City Councilor Al-Ryan Alejandre bared that the 20th City Council has passed a resolution urging the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to expedite the transfer of management of Francisco Bangoy International Airport from the Civil Aviation Authority Philippines-Davao (Caap-Davao) to the Davao International Airport Authority (DIAA).

Alejandre, who chairs the Committee on Tourism and Beautification, said during a media interview on Tuesday morning, May 7, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, that the council endorsed the resolution proposed by Councilor Bernie Al-ag. The resolution aims to push DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista to hasten the turnover process, which has been ongoing since 2019 without completion by 2024.

“Nagpasa ta ug resolution urging the DOTr secretary Jaime Bautista to fast-track the turn-over or the implementation of DIAA to CAAP kay nakita man gyud natu ang problema budget mao tung gina-ingon nga nagabayad ta ug airport terminal feel pero kulang-kulang ang facilities (We passed a resolution urging Secretary Bautista to fast-track the turnover to DIAA because we recognize the budget constraints. We keep paying airport terminal fees, yet our facilities are inadequate),” he said.

He emphasized that stakeholders rightfully express concerns about airport facilities given the P200 terminal fee they pay. Alejandre highlighted that once the authority transfer is finalized, DIAA will have autonomous control, allowing terminal fees to directly fund airport improvements.

The councilor expressed expectations for the transition to conclude by December 2024, involving a series of operational changes.

“Ang amoa man gyud 2021 nag transition na, 2024 wala gihapon na fully transfer so mao na amoa nalang gi urge ang DOTr maluoy mo sa Davao, approve naman ni tagai lang ninyu ug budget ang DIAA para makapag fully operation nani being an autonomous airport in the Philippines (We began transitioning in 2021, and by 2024, the transfer remains incomplete. We implore DOTr to consider Davao's situation. The approval has long been in place; with sufficient budget for DIAA, we can operate fully as an autonomous airport in the Philippines),” he said.

These actions followed a report by Rex Obcena, Caap-Davao manager, to the 20th City Council on the airport's current status. RGP