MARAGUSAN — The Municipality of Maragusan in Davao de Oro was filled with energy and celebration during its 48th Founding Anniversary, highlighted by the official launch of its new tourism brand, “Experience Fun in Maragusan!” The campaign showcases the town’s natural attractions, vibrant culture, and growing tourism potential.

Thousands of residents gathered at the Municipal Cultural Center on November 25 to witness the spirited Indak-Hudyaka sa P’yagsawitan Competition, one of the major highlights of the 30th P’yagsawitan Festival. Participating schools delivered colorful and dynamic cultural performances that reflected the identity and heritage of Maragusan.

The crowd erupted into louder cheers when First District Representative Maricar Zamora-Mabanglo announced an additional ₱50,000 cash prize for all participating groups, ensuring that every team received a reward.

Participants expressed heartfelt gratitude for the congresswoman’s generosity.

In her message, Cong. Maricar reaffirmed her unwavering support for Maragusan’s continued development, particularly in promoting tourism, empowering the youth, and strengthening programs that create opportunities for the community.

“I will continue to support Maragusan — this town has so much more to offer,” she said.

The celebration underscored Maragusan’s growing momentum as an emerging tourism destination in Davao de Oro, signaling a bright future for the municipality’s cultural and economic progress. PR