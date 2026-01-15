Experience new feelings and flavors with San Miguel Mango Yuzu

NEW Year, New Beer. Be it people or places, tastes or trends, experiences with new things are always fun and exciting. San Miguel Brewery Inc. (SMB) brings the same refreshing energy to start 2026 through its newest brew, San Miguel Mango Yuzu.

Brewed for drinkers looking for new flavors and feels, San Miguel Mango Yuzu with 5% alcohol by volume brings together a wheat beer crafted with the tropical taste of mango and the citrusy zest of yuzu for a smooth, uplifting sip. Using natural flavors and real fruit juice in Belgian-style wheat beer, the result is a vibrant and refreshing drink with the right amount of buzz.

With each component coming harmoniously together, San Miguel Mango Yuzu offers swigs of bright and balanced beer, an easy-to-drink brew that can be enjoyed during any occasion. With this latest offering, SMB continues to create delightful moments through its wide range of alcohol beverage products.

Embrace new experiences and open up to exploring new and refreshing flavors with San Miguel Mango Yuzu. San Miguel Mango Yuzu is available for a limited time only in select bars, restaurants, supermarkets, and convenience stores. Available from December 15, 2025 to September 30, 2026. Order now through SMB Delivers via 8632-BEER (2337) or www.SMBDelivers.com and other online platforms (Boozy, LazMart, and Pandamart). PR