Expert tells parents: Being ‘overprotective’ of kids online is fine

MATI CITY, Davao Oriental — With crimes now occurring in the virtual space, parents are told that there is nothing wrong with being “overprotective” of children’s online presence, especially if it helps protect them from falling prey to online predators.

Speaking during the Kolokabildo sang Davao Oriental media forum, Davao Oriental Provincial Prosecutor Atty. Apple Cherrie S. Amolata-Javier said that with the rapid rise of new technologies, many online platforms that appear child-friendly are putting children at greater risk, particularly of Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation (Osaec).

“There’s no such thing as overprotective because crimes have now evolved. To ensure the safety of our children, we should be vigilant because complacency invites crime. So vigilance is the key. We can say that it’s being paranoid, but that will keep our children safe,” Amolata-Javier explained.

The lady lawyer urged parents to consistently monitor their children’s online activities, especially on platforms they frequently use, as sometimes there are spaces where they meet strangers and start luring and grooming their children without their knowledge.

She said that there are some ways parents can monitor their children’s online activity, such as checking privacy settings, activating parental controls, limiting children’s screen time, and regularly reviewing the apps and games their children download and use.

She added that parents should also monitor the online friends their children interact with, as not all of them may have good intentions.

“(Osaec) are usually perpetrated not by strangers alone, pareha ni sa (this is the same as) rape, nine out of 10 cases of this kind of crime are committed by persons who enjoy your trust and confidence, even your friends,” she shared.

While Osaec cases are committed online, Amolata-Javier said that these crimes are no longer limited to urban areas with strong internet connections. The emergence of “piso Wi-Fi” in rural communities has made internet access possible even in remote areas.

In fact, she noted that a recent Osaec case in Davao Oriental occurred in a remote municipality.

Meanwhile, Amolata-Javier shared that while Osaec remains a major challenge among children, their information and education campaign continues, now targeting schoolchildren in partnership with the Department of Education.

“The focus of that advocacy is to inform, to capacitate these students with respect to their knowledge of the (Osaec) law, to the end that it will help in the deterrence or prevention of the crime because if a person is knowledgeable, he or she would know na dili diay ni sya pwede buhaton sa akoa or dili diay nako ni sya buhaton (I should not do this, nor should this be done to me),” she explained.

At present, Amolata-Javier said that only one active Osaec case has been recorded in Davao Oriental so far, the one raided earlier this year, with charges already filed and currently undergoing trial. PIA DAVAO