Expert: Woman who disrupted Ironman 70.3 needs professional help

A DAVAO-BASED Psychometrician and academic professor explained that the woman who became an internet sensation over her “Matrix”-coded stunt during the recently concluded Ironman 70.3 Davao has clearly exhibited “false beliefs” or delusions and other “complex behaviors”, which should be further examined through psychiatric assessment.
Kriszelle Ann Cabo, 28, did dangerous acts, which she posted through Facebook Live. She referenced her daring acts to Keenu Reeves’ blockbuster Hollywood movie that permeated sociopolitical and psychological discourses and the harsh truth of our society.
Dr. De Mar M. Bangeles, RPsy, RPm, shared with SunStar Davao in an interview the psychology behind the suspect’s reckless acts executed in the middle of the international sporting event on Sunday, August 11, 2024.
“Naa siya’y mga strong false beliefs o kaning ginatawag nato nga delusional or delusional thinking – but this needs further assessment and evaluation. (She has strong false beliefs or what we call delusional or delusional thinking — but this needs further assessment and evaluation). One false belief of hers is that the Matrix world is a real world which is a major red flag. There is also a presence of grandiosity and a sense of mission, saying that her actions are a breakthrough for the lower class and for the women. Despite knowing the consequences of her actions, she is justifying that this was to challenge the “fabricated” fear and societal control,” Bangeles said on Friday, August 12, adding that the attempt has no connections to her intrusive thoughts.
The professional who is also a company psychologist proceeded to detail the psychological component of her behaviors, adding that her perspective on the use of “medical marijuana” and legalizing it in the country for medical treatment needs to be examined.
“Firstly, this is not recognized as legal in the Philippines. Her substance use might have been a contributory factor to her impulsive and reckless behaviors. Further, iyang substance use, pag recover niya from a toxic relationship (Further, her substance use, when she recovered from a toxic relationship) and her claims on her existing mental health issues could have been predisposing factors in exhibiting katong mga gipakita niya nga (those she presented as) behaviors),” Bangeles said.
Cabo, who has been detained, faced the Davao media, stating that she has been depressed and suffering other mental problems due to a toxic decade-long relationship that ended last June and the failure of her several businesses.
“There are many facets to consider in hypothesizing the reasons behind her depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues. Stress and burnout could be contributing factors. Personality dynamics, her childhood, and family in general are also important considerations. Overall, biological, psychological, and social factors should be examined for a complete picture” Bangeles said.
Currently, according to the psychologist, if the suspect will not be able to receive the help that she needs, there is a possibility that she will repeat the same behavior.
“Her actions are a cry for help. She could definitely benefit from psychological or psychiatric intervention. Further assessment and evaluation are needed. She might benefit from pharmacological interventions provided by a psychiatrist, followed by psychotherapy from a psychologist” he recommended.
At present, Bangeles is a full-time faculty with an administrative assignment at Holy Cross of Davao College (HCDC) and has been teaching at several institutions across the country particularly at San Pedro College (SPC), Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU, and Silliman University. He is also a psychologist at Metamorphosis Psychological Services.
Psychology behind delusion
According to the National Library of Medicine, National Center for Biotechnology Information, delusion is a fixed mistaken belief based on an incorrect interpretation of an external reality, regardless of evidence to the contrary. A delusional disorder is diagnosed when a person has one or more non-bizarre (non-real but not impossible) delusional beliefs for one month or more that cannot be explained by any other illness. Before making a diagnosis, it is important to examine the individual's cultural views. Cultural ideas influence the content of delusions. In patients with delusional disorder, delusions do not interfere with functionality, and the patient's conduct is not obviously odd.
Meanwhile, some of the most frequently encountered types of delusions according to Shawn M. Joseph and Waquar Siddiqui, 2023 are Delusional jealousy - that one’s sexual partner is unfaithful; Bizarre - a delusion involving a phenomenon that is impossible, not understandable, and unrelated to normal; Erotomanic - a delusion that another person, more frequently someone of higher status is in love with the individual; Grandiose - a conviction of great talent, discovery, inflated self-worth, power, knowledge, or relationship with someone famous or deity; Persecutory - the central theme is being conspired against, attacked, harassed, obstructed in the pursuit of long-term goal; Somatic - these involve bodily functions and sensations; Mixed - no single theme is prevalent; Thought broadcasting - delusion that one's thought is projected and perceived by others; Thought insertion - a delusion that one's thought is not one's own but inserted into their mind by an external source or entity.
Suspect’s information
The ex-businesswoman revealed that she was previously an accountancy student but chose to pursue business later on to support herself.
She was arrested by personnel of the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) for going against the flow and disturbing the flow of the Ironman 70.3 bike race along GTH, Barangay Toril, Toril Poblacion.
Davao City Police Office (DCPO) spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon told Davao media that she willl face charges for violating Republic Act (RA) 4136, often known as the "Land Transportation and Traffic Code." This includes her violations for driving a motor vehicle without a driver's license, counter flow as a distinct traffic violation with harsher penalties, failure to provide official receipts or certificates of registration for her motorcycle, and failure to wear the standard protective motorcycle helmet provided by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) central agency.
Cabo’s explanation
Cabo told reporters that she was inspired by the movie “Matrix” wherein one must push themselves to the edge to really overcome fear, and to convince them that fear is a fabrication and that we live in a realm of matrix.
According to her, the government, pharmaceuticals, and even the media hold so much influence, controlling the minds of human society.
‘‘Because they hold so much control and fear the matrix is made for those in the upper class only, kami ang naa sa lower and poor class, perti namong luoya, (we, in the lower and poor class are so vulnerable) we don’t have a voice. And this is the first time nga ang (that) someone from the poor class, from the streets, with zero connections speaking up finally, and a woman… it’s time for all the women out there to start stepping into your power, and stop being afraid and start showing up for your dreams,’’ she explained while kept on uttering profanity words.
Her personal problems had affected her mental state, leading her to stop her business which she started when she was 18 years old.
“I actually have businesses in Davao in Ecoland and Toril. Unfortunately, due to my personal problems, nabagsak talaga ako because na burn-out talaga ako and then I did not focus anymore to mind my business,” she added, proceeding to reveal that she is currently focused on "moving up" through meditation, fasting, and other practices after recovering from a toxic 14-year relationship.
In the video, Cabo was driving at a moderate speed and related it to an action-adventure video game series called “Grand Theft Auto”, popularly known as GTA.
The “Matrix”
It depicts a dystopian future in which humanity is unknowingly trapped inside the Matrix, a simulated reality created by intelligent machines to distract humans while using their bodies as an energy source. The Matrix trilogy investigates the relationship between the body, brain, and mind, specifically how that link alters when reality is shown to be an illusion. The film's central topic explores the idea that people can become oblivious to the realities of their existence, unable to know any better. DEF