Expert: Woman who disrupted Ironman 70.3 needs professional help

“Naa siya’y mga strong false beliefs o kaning ginatawag nato nga delusional or delusional thinking – but this needs further assessment and evaluation. (She has strong false beliefs or what we call delusional or delusional thinking — but this needs further assessment and evaluation). One false belief of hers is that the Matrix world is a real world which is a major red flag. There is also a presence of grandiosity and a sense of mission, saying that her actions are a breakthrough for the lower class and for the women. Despite knowing the consequences of her actions, she is justifying that this was to challenge the “fabricated” fear and societal control,” Bangeles said on Friday, August 12, adding that the attempt has no connections to her intrusive thoughts.

The professional who is also a company psychologist proceeded to detail the psychological component of her behaviors, adding that her perspective on the use of “medical marijuana” and legalizing it in the country for medical treatment needs to be examined.

“Firstly, this is not recognized as legal in the Philippines. Her substance use might have been a contributory factor to her impulsive and reckless behaviors. Further, iyang substance use, pag recover niya from a toxic relationship (Further, her substance use, when she recovered from a toxic relationship) and her claims on her existing mental health issues could have been predisposing factors in exhibiting katong mga gipakita niya nga (those she presented as) behaviors),” Bangeles said.

Cabo, who has been detained, faced the Davao media, stating that she has been depressed and suffering other mental problems due to a toxic decade-long relationship that ended last June and the failure of her several businesses.

“There are many facets to consider in hypothesizing the reasons behind her depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues. Stress and burnout could be contributing factors. Personality dynamics, her childhood, and family in general are also important considerations. Overall, biological, psychological, and social factors should be examined for a complete picture” Bangeles said.

Currently, according to the psychologist, if the suspect will not be able to receive the help that she needs, there is a possibility that she will repeat the same behavior.

“Her actions are a cry for help. She could definitely benefit from psychological or psychiatric intervention. Further assessment and evaluation are needed. She might benefit from pharmacological interventions provided by a psychiatrist, followed by psychotherapy from a psychologist” he recommended.

At present, Bangeles is a full-time faculty with an administrative assignment at Holy Cross of Davao College (HCDC) and has been teaching at several institutions across the country particularly at San Pedro College (SPC), Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU, and Silliman University. He is also a psychologist at Metamorphosis Psychological Services.

Psychology behind delusion

According to the National Library of Medicine, National Center for Biotechnology Information, delusion is a fixed mistaken belief based on an incorrect interpretation of an external reality, regardless of evidence to the contrary. A delusional disorder is diagnosed when a person has one or more non-bizarre (non-real but not impossible) delusional beliefs for one month or more that cannot be explained by any other illness. Before making a diagnosis, it is important to examine the individual's cultural views. Cultural ideas influence the content of delusions. In patients with delusional disorder, delusions do not interfere with functionality, and the patient's conduct is not obviously odd.

Meanwhile, some of the most frequently encountered types of delusions according to Shawn M. Joseph and Waquar Siddiqui, 2023 are Delusional jealousy - that one’s sexual partner is unfaithful; Bizarre - a delusion involving a phenomenon that is impossible, not understandable, and unrelated to normal; Erotomanic - a delusion that another person, more frequently someone of higher status is in love with the individual; Grandiose - a conviction of great talent, discovery, inflated self-worth, power, knowledge, or relationship with someone famous or deity; Persecutory - the central theme is being conspired against, attacked, harassed, obstructed in the pursuit of long-term goal; Somatic - these involve bodily functions and sensations; Mixed - no single theme is prevalent; Thought broadcasting - delusion that one's thought is projected and perceived by others; Thought insertion - a delusion that one's thought is not one's own but inserted into their mind by an external source or entity.