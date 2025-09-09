Experts: Eat healthy, stay active to prevent obesity

THE Davao City Health Office (CHO) on Wednesday told Dabawenyos to adopt healthy eating habits and maintain an active lifestyle as a proactive measure to prevent obesity.

This, after recent data showed a high number of overweight and obese individuals in the city.

Dr. Shri Angelo Reyes, CHO Coordinator for Non-Communicable Diseases, told Madayaw on Wednesday that from January to June this year, the CHO recorded a total of 45,096 individuals – aged 20-59 years old – who are either obese or overweight.

A total of 13,051 senior citizens were also found to be either obese or overweight.

Reyes said that obesity increases the risk of contracting diabetes and hypertension, which can lead to complications affecting the kidneys, liver, and the heart.

Reyes explained that poor eating habits and lack of physical activity are the leading causes of obesity.

“Usually [it is caused by] lifestyle, usually left and right ang mga pagkaon — processed foods. Naa pud ang lack of physical activity, especially with the digitalization, medyo stagnant na gyud ang mga bata karon wala na gyud sila nagapasingot. Nagakadaghan ug nagapabata ang [cases], alarming na sya sa akoa (Usually, [it is caused by] lifestyle — foods left and right, mostly processed. There is also the lack of physical activity, especially with digitalization. Kids nowadays have become stagnant; they no longer sweat it out. The [cases] are increasing and those who are affected are getting younger – that is alarming to me),” he said.

To raise awareness on obesity and its mal effects, the CHO is conducting education campaigns in barangays and schools. It also conducts free consultations in health centers for those who seek to determine their status.

CHO Nutritionist-Dietician I Alma L. Consinco, RND, said that across 18 districts, the CHO conducts nutrition counseling, and barangays also conduct Zumba activities.

Reyes added that both private and public offices are encouraged to take time to have physical activities and maximize the use of stairs instead of elevators.

He further advised Dabawenyos to eat nutritious food and drink an adequate amount of water.

“I-make sure ninyo kay inyong ginakaon kay healthy, inom og daghan na tubig. Sa amoa diri we are always open… adto lang sa barangay health station, sa health center pangutana sa ilahang schedule para sa check ups (Make sure that what you eat is healthy and drink plenty of water. The CHO is always open, just go to the barangay health station or health center and ask about their schedule for check-ups),” he said. CIO