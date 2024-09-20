Experts puzzled on Gmelina trees’ cause of death

KIDAPAWAN CITY — The Plant Pathology Research Laboratory at the USM Agriculture Research Center is investigating whether the cause of the death of Gmelina trees in Cotabato is due to "fungal infection" or "insect infestation".

According to Dr. Tamie Sulpot, Professor II at USM, they are currently studying samples from various towns in North Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat Province.

Some of the symptoms include wilting leaves, eventually leading to the death of the Gmelina trees. They also visited several areas with reported cases of dying trees and discovered fungal diseases, while some leaves were affected by unknown insects.

They are continuing to identify the types of diseases affecting the Gmelina trees to determine what kind of insecticide or fungicide can be used to treat and prevent further damage to the trees.

Dr. Sulpit said it is normal for Gmelina leaves to defoliate or fall off between December and March, but the current situation is abnormal.

One of the reasons she identified is climate change, which has led to the emergence of new types of insects that carry diseases affecting the trees.

She added that the trees' resistance might have weakened due to the El Niño phenomenon.

She also revealed that the Office of the Provincial Agriculture (OPAg-Cotabato) is investigating the case whether it has a link to root diseases. EEF