Exploring a world of creativity

FROM portraits to makeup to cosmetic tattoos and clothing, 26-year-old Dabawenya artist Goldie Siglos, known for her brand Bulawan (which means ‘gold’ in Bisaya), explores a diverse array of creative expressions.

Goldie attended Brokenshire College of Toril for her basic education before pursuing a bachelor's degree in Fine Arts Major in Fashion Design at the Philippine Women's College.

Despite not growing up in an artistic environment—coming from a family of educators—Goldie discovered her creativity during college. Although she didn't envision a career in the arts due to lacking role models, exposure to fashion design through a churchmate sparked her interest.

“I never really had an idea like pursuing arts as a career; I didn't really have a role model for that,” she said.

At just 18 years old, Goldie graduated from college. Shortly before her graduation in 2016, her school organized an educational trip to Hong Kong for the country’s fashion week. It was during this trip, alongside her instructors and teachers, that Goldie realized the vast opportunities awaiting her in the fashion world.

Following her graduation in April 2016, she participated in a fashion competition in Manila for the Bobson Japan Design Competition in October 2016.