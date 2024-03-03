Extension sought for Masara  evacuees’ stay in schools

THE Local Government Unit (LGU) of Maco has formally requested the Department of Education-Maco to extend the stay of evacuees in schools for an additional 15 days or until March 15, 2024.

Joel Pedido, a representative from the Mayor’s Office, disclosed this information during the Davao de Oro Defense Press Corps forum on February 29, 2024.

The request was prompted by ongoing preparations for the establishment of a 'tent city' in Elizalde Kuasay and Malamudaw.

Pedido said that over 1,100 families, comprising over 3,800 individuals, are currently housed in evacuation centers. The focus is on the psychosocial development process, particularly for children who have lost their parents.

However, Kristy Epi, Schools Division Superintendent of Davao de Oro, pointed out that the Department of Education (DepEd) has a policy allowing schools to serve as evacuation centers for a maximum of 15 days. She underscored the importance of continuing children's education despite the calamity.

“Due to the call of emergency and survival, we will grant the request, but we will still not stop our teaching-learning process. We will be utilizing other means such as face-to-face through another means, and we can also have blended,” she continued.

She noted that eight schools were affected, seven of which are public, and one is private.

Currently, the teaching-learning process continues through blended learning.

The office has also implemented the “Tuloy ang Kaalaman” program, ensuring that education persists, especially with only a few days left in the DepEd calendar.

Previously, displaced families from the Masara landslide were given a 15-day stay in evacuation centers to avoid disrupting classes. RGP