Eye expert urges parents to curb screen time, promote vision care

AS DIGITAL devices become increasingly embedded in the daily lives of children, a health expert from the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) is sounding the alarm on the growing number of young learners developing vision problems at an early age.

Dr. Esther Carmen Arvelle Ereño, a resident in training at SPMC’s Department of Ophthalmology, emphasized that excessive use of gadgets such as smartphones, tablets, and computers has led to a surge in cases of nearsightedness among school-aged children.

Prolonged exposure to near vision tasks, especially without adequate breaks or outdoor activity, strains the eyes and accelerates the need for corrective eyewear, she explained during the recent Healthy Davao Media Forum of the Philippine Information Agency-Davao (PIA-Davao) in partnership with SM City Davao.

“Karon maskin bata pa kaayo, para ma-distract atong anak, ginabutangan nato og (tablet) or cellphone sa atubangan. However, kana man gud ang bata naga-develop pa na ilang mata until seven years old. Now, if kanang anak nimo gisanay ninyo’g near vision duol man ang cellphone, ma-near sighted gyud ang bata og early on ma-impede ang proper growth ng mata,” Ereño cautioned.

(Even at a very young age, we often distract our children by giving them a tablet or cellphone. But their eyes are still developing until age seven. If they are constantly exposed to near vision, they will likely become nearsighted early on.)

She advised parents not to give gadgets to children three years old and below, to strictly limit screen time for older kids, and to encourage outdoor activities that allow the eyes to focus on distant objects.

“That’s why for children less than three years old, it is really advisable not to give them gadgets,” she said.

Ereño added that poor gadget habits, such as holding devices too close, may even cause conditions like esotropia (crossed eyes). Alongside healthy screen practices, she encouraged families to support eye health with proper nutrition, including green leafy vegetables.

She also recommended routine eye checkups, proper screen distance of at least 20 inches, and the use of UV-protection eyeglasses to shield against harmful rays. PIA DAVAO