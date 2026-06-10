Fête de la Musique Davao returns for 9-Day festival

THE King City of the South is gearing up for its biggest musical celebration of the year as Fête de la Musique Davao officially returns for its highly anticipated 3rd edition. Organized by Holodeck Productions, this year’s festival will transform the city into a vibrant hub of live music, art, and culture for nine consecutive days, running from June 19 to June 27, 2026.

Following the massive success of its 2024 and 2025 editions, the 2026 celebration promises to be an even more expansive journey into Davao's diverse local music scene. True to the international Fête de la Musique tradition, all performances are completely free and open to the public.

This year’s festival will feature multiple pocket stages hosted at iconic venues that champion the city’s creative subcultures. Confirmed locations include Suazo, the multi-level indie music haven; D'Basement, the underground sanctuary for local subcultures; The Commons at MTS; The Green House Cinema; and Cafe Chalet. Additionally, Fête Davao will host a massive stage at Abreeza Mall as part of the official DUAW Davao City festival, bringing the music to an even wider mainstream audience.

"Davao City has an incredible, untapped appetite for diverse and multi-disciplinary art events," said Mike Zafra and Sandy Kiamko, Co-Founders of Holodeck Productions. "For our third year, we want Fête Davao to be a true reflection of the city's vibrant sounds, bringing together not just musicians, but visual artists, local businesses, and communities in one massive celebration."

The 9-day multi-genre festival will showcase the region's top musical talents alongside fast-rising acts, featuring:

● Cerise: One of the most captivating and highly anticipated acts in the local scene, bringing their distinct sound and magnetic stage presence.

● Guava: The fast-rising rock/soul/fusion duo composed of Adlaw and The Voice Philippines alumna Angelique, who recently opened for national acts like Ely Buendia and Munimuni.

● Tamad Si Juan: The newly crowned 2026 Red Horse Pambansang Muziklaban Battle of the Bands Champions, ready to deliver their explosive, award-winning set.

● Curated Pocket Stages: Featuring the Reggae & World Music Stage, Hip-Hop Stage, Blues Stage, Jazz Night, Slam Dance (Punk/Ska), New Wave Night, Indie Davao Night, JPOP Stage, Mga Tinugdan (Singer/songwriters night), and the Electric Noise electronic showcase.

Beyond the live music, Fête de la Musique Davao 2026 will champion a holistic cultural experience featuring visual art exhibits, local artisan craft markets, immersive workshops, community gatherings, and diverse food and beverage selections from homegrown brands.

For the full schedule, artist lineups, and venue announcements, follow the official social media pages:

Facebook: facebook.com/FDLM.DVO

Instagram: @fetedelamusiquedvo. PR