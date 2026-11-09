Faith leaders boost Davao City culture of security and peace

THE City Government of Davao, through Task Force Davao (TF-Davao), convened around 160 Muslim religious leaders during the 4th Ulama and Muslim Leaders Summit 2026, strengthening partnerships that reinforce community solidarity and empowerment.

The annual summit, held on November 3, 2026 at the Pinnacle Hotel, aimed to prevent radicalization through dialogue anchored on the values of justice, compassion, and respect.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, in a message delivered by Angel Sumagaysay, head of the Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO), said the gathering strengthens community partnerships to preserve the culture of security that the city has long been known for.

“This summit reinforces our common goal of strengthening security measure in the city and reaffirms our commitment to enhancing awareness against terrorist recruitment. We trust that the lined-up activities will lead to meaningful discussions that further sustains and strengthen our implementation of the culture of security, volunteer, reports, remind and participate. Pag may nakita, dapat mag salita,” he said.

The event also highlighted the crucial role of faith leaders as partners in peacebuilding initiatives and in encouraging active participation in maintaining peace and order in their respective areas.

Col. Rodrigo A. Mariñas Jr., commander of TF Davao, emphasized that sustaining peace and development requires the continued support of all sectors, particularly religious leaders who play a vital role in influencing and guiding their communities.

“This activity, the 4th Ulama and Muslim Leaders Summit, ginagawa po natin ito to sustain our coordination, our cooperation, and we also solicit their support in sustaining peace and development dito sa Davao City (This activity, the 4th Ulama and Muslim Leaders Summit, we are doing this to sustain our coordination, our cooperation, and we also solicit their support in sustaining peace and development here in Davao City),” he said.

“Because we recognize that security is not only the sole responsibility of the security forces, it involves everybody, it involves all sectors,” he added. CIO