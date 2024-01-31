Fake dentist nabbed

TAGUM CITY, Davao del Norte — An alleged fake dentist was arrested by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Davao del Norte Provincial Field Unit (CIDG-DNPFU) on Monday, January 29 at Purok Bagani Sacred Heart in Brgy. Cuambogan, Tagum City.

According to CIDG-DNPFU, they conducted a joint operation with the Tagum City Police Station, along with representatives of the Philippine Dental Association-Davao del Norte.

Authorities received a report that the arrested person, a 30-year-old woman, living in the area, was performing an”'act of practicing dentistry” without a license from the government, which prompted the immediate police operation.

The suspect was caught at her residence, where her dentistry paraphernalia was recovered.

According to CIDG-DNPFU Provincial Chief Police Lieutenant Colonel Milgrace Cajes Driz, the operation was part of their “Project Oplan LEA”, where the suspect will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9484 or An Act to Regulate the Practice of Dentistry, Dental Hygiene and Dental Technology in the Philippines.

The operation was witnessed by Dr. Ceazar Nambong, President of the Philippine Dental Association-Davao del Norte; Dr. Roy Villanueva Albano, City Health Dentist-Tagum City, and Janet S. Agra and Cesar Dolero Jr., barangay officials of Cuambogan.

The suspect had already undergone summary inquest proceedings in court. JPC