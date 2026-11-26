FAKE Facebook pages posing as resorts in the Island Garden City of Samal are scamming holidaymakers bound for Davao as the Christmas peak season begins, resort officials said.

Rex Derilo, director of security of Discovery Samal, said during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps forum on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026, that the problem is not limited to his resort.

"Not only Discovery Samal, lahat ng sa Boracay, sa Manila, they are targeting big hotels actually (Not only Discovery Samal, but all those in Boracay and Manila; they are actually targeting big hotels)," Derilo said.

He said scammers lure guests with 50 percent discounts timed with peak seasons such as Christmas, Valentine's Day, and Kadayawan, take payment through bank accounts or QR codes, and sometimes charge an "environmental fee" of more than P4,000.

"In fact, 'yung mga FB page nila may nakalagay pa, 'Book with confidence' (In fact, their Facebook pages even say, 'Book with confidence')," Derilo said.

Fake pages that are taken down are often replaced by new ones the next day, he said, adding that online scams were among the concerns discussed at the Asean Summit.

Almost weekly

At Discovery Samal, guests from General Santos, Manila and abroad have arrived only to find their bookings did not exist, said Joanna Ricu Alajar, the resort's marketing manager.

"To be honest, we've been getting almost a weekly reports with fraudulent acts po," Alajar said.

In one case, a family from Manila lost more than P100,000 after booking through a fake page and flying to the resort, she said. Other resorts in Samal face the same problem, she added.

No arrests yet

Police Lt. Col. Mark Louis Rubiato, assistant director of the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit in Davao ((Racu-Davao), said estafa committed online was the most common cyber-related offense in the region from January to November 2026, covering fake bookings, phishing, voice phishing and job task scams.

The unit recorded 43 such incidents. He said cases were filed in 13, while 24 were settled after complainants signed affidavits of desistance.

Rubiato said no one has been arrested yet for fake booking pages because tracing the owners requires a court-issued warrant to compel Meta to disclose computer data, and the information released is often incomplete.

"So as of now, unfortunately, wala pa tayong apprehension pertaining to those kinds of incidents (So as of now, unfortunately, we have not made any arrests for these kinds of incidents)," he said.

He urged scam victims to file complaints, saying investigations cannot start without them. Derilo said many scammed guests choose not to pursue cases.

Nationwide, only 4 percent of Filipino adults reported a scam to authorities, or 29 percent of those who lost money, according to the Global Anti-Scam Alliance's (Gasa) State of Scams in the Philippines 2026 report, released on Oct. 8.

The survey also found that 84 percent of adults encountered a scam in the past year, up from 77 percent in 2025, with losses estimated at P121.8 billion.

How to spot a fake

Rubiato said the verified badge is no longer reliable since it can be bought. He advised the public to check a page's transparency section to see when it was created. If a page for a long-running resort was created only recently, "it's a red flag," he said.

Alajar urged guests to book through the resort's official website or contact its reservation office directly, and to report fake pages even if they are not booking.

"What we really encourage for everyone is to be vigilant with the people you're communicating with, especially online," she said.

The Philippine National Police’s (PNP’s) Regional Anti-Cybercrime Group 11 (RACG-Davao) also warned in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Nov. 18, that scammers create fake pages using stolen photos of popular resorts, lure travelers with unrealistically low rates or "limited-slot" promos, and disappear once advance payments are sent. It urged the public to check a resort's official website and accredited listings, avoid sending deposits to unknown personal accounts, and read reviews from other guests.

"When in doubt, DON'T BOOK. Always verify first to avoid becoming a victim," the unit said.

Other holiday scams

In Davao City, the city's Anti-Scam Unit earlier warned that scammers are expected to take advantage of the Christmas rush, SunStar Davao reported.

Its head, Jacy Jay Francia, who also heads the Vices Regulation Unit, said his office has received reports of fake travel and tour packages advertised on social media, with victims later finding they had no tickets, accommodation or booking.

He also warned against online shopping scams, fake delivery calls and fake charity drives during the holidays.

The unit handled 106 scam cases involving P87 million from January to September, Francia said then. GRS