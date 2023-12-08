Fake news sparks probe on Christmas party, class suspension claims in Davao City schools

A social media hoax circulating earlier this week, announcing the cancellation of Christmas parties and the suspension of classes in public schools in Davao City, has been identified as disinformation by Jeneilito “Dodong” Atillo, spokesperson for the Department of Education-Davao Region (DepEd-Davao Region).

“DepEd Davao City is investigating two of its teachers after allegedly posting on social media fake information relative to the employment of Alternative Delivery Modes (ADM) in lieu of in-person classes on December 11-15, 2023, and the non-holding of Christmas parties this year due to earthquakes using as reason a proclamation order from the City Government of Davao,” Atillo announced on his Facebook account.

The circulating material claimed that the year-end fellowship of students, a mandatory event per DepEd’s order, was suspended due to a 7.4 magnitude earthquake and a recent terror incident in Marawi.

The post stated that in-person classes from kindergarten to senior high school, including the Alternative Learning System (ALS), are suspended.

“Good evening fellow teachers. We have to inform our learners that they can not hold their party in the school with the advisory given to us by our dear Mayor Sebastian Duterte or we’ll be charged with defiance to the advisory. Hope that you understand the situation (quakes and bombing incident). Let us take precautionary measures to assure the safety of our learners,” the material said.

Another circulating material, copying the agency’s memo and carrying the DepEd-Matatag logo, garnered hundreds of likes and shares on social media.

“In line with the proclamation order given by the city government of Davao, ADM mode for the students will continue next week, December 11-15, 2023 until further notice. Hence, the Year End Fellowship of the students will be canceled. Please be guided,” the fake memo said.

Dr. Reynante Solitario, DepEd Davao City Schools Division Superintendent, confirmed the involvement of the two teachers and ordered an investigation. DEF