Families affected by shear line increase

The Office of the Civil Defense in Davao Region (OCD-Davao) reported that the number of affected families by the recent weather disturbance in the Davao Region has increased to more than 213,000.

A total of 213,260 families were affected by the shear line, and of the number, 111,984 were from Davao de Oro; 66,735 were from Davao del Norte, 1,234 were from Davao Occidental, 30,848 from Davao Oriental, 24 from Davao del Sur, and 2,435 were from Davao City.

The office also reported that some of the evacuees have returned to their respective homes. However, in Davao de Oro, 864 families remain in shelters; 1,148 families in Davao del Norte, 299 families in Davao Occidental, 647 in Davao Oriental, 16 in Davao del Sur, and 959 in Davao City.

Davao de Oro reported 12 deaths in the Mount Diwata, Monkayo landslide, one injured in a flooding incident in Maragusan, and one injured in a landslide incident in Pantukan.

Meanwhile, in Davao Oriental, there are three totally damaged and one partially damaged house in the Municipality of Caraga while 12 partially damaged houses are logged in the Municipality of Baganga.

In terms of infrastructure, seven roads in Davao de Oro are still not passable and two bridges were totally damaged, while four roads in Davao del Norte are not passable and two bridges were totally damaged.

Around 45 barangays in Davao de Oro and eight barangays in Davao Oriental have been affected by landslides.

The number of barangays affected by flood water in Davao de Oro is 297, Davao del Norte with 89, Davao Occidental with 20, Davao Oriental with 86, Davao del Sur with one, and Davao City with 20.

“Number of barangays and affected families are expected to increase – all affected LGUs (local government units) are now conducting RDANA (Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis),” the OCD said in the report.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) has provided relief goods to the affected residents by distributing 39,693 food packs.

The agency has also provided 60 packs of rice to the Municipality of Caraga, Davao Oriental, P130,000 worth of family food packs to the Municipality of Asuncion, P487,920 worth of food packs to Tagum City, P119,500 worth of food packs to the Municipality of Kapalong, and P15,000 worth of food packs to San Isidro, all in Davao del Norte. RGP