Families urged to settle Wireless Cemetery contracts to avoid exhumation of dead kin

THE City Government of Davao has called on families with relatives interred at the Wireless Public Cemetery to settle expired lease contracts following the release of a public advisory covering more than a hundred burial plots subject to exhumation procedures.

According to the advisory issued by the City Economic Enterprises Office (CEEO) on June 5, 2026, 152 burial plots at the Wireless Public Cemetery on A. Pichon Street, Barangay 8-A are currently under expired contracts.

The city government said the move is in line with provisions of City Ordinance No. 0291-17, Series of 2017, which governs the administration and management of public cemeteries in Davao City.

The city explained that families may renew their cemetery leases by complying with the applicable fees, including the P220 ossuary imposition fee and annual renewal charges prescribed by the ordinance.

The CEEO warned that failure to renew the contracts could lead to the transfer of remains from individual burial plots to designated common burial areas as provided under city regulations.

"Non-compliance with the ordinance may result in the removal of remains and their transfer to a common grave," the office said in its public notice.

The advisory also informed families that remains temporarily deposited in the cemetery's depository facility may still be claimed and transferred to another burial site or memorial location.

"The remains temporarily kept in the cemetery depository may be claimed by the family for transfer to a place of their choice," the advisory added.

City authorities emphasized that public cemetery lots are leased and are not intended for permanent or exclusive ownership. The policy, they said, helps address space limitations and ensures that burial facilities remain available to future users.

The latest reminder comes as local officials continue efforts to improve cemetery management and maintain accurate records of leaseholders.

Families with loved ones buried at the Wireless Public Cemetery are encouraged to immediately verify the status of their plots and coordinate with cemetery administrators to avoid complications.

The CEEO urged the public to cooperate with the renewal process, stressing that compliance with cemetery regulations will help preserve the orderly operation of public burial grounds and ensure the respectful handling of human remains.

For concerns and verification, affected families may contact the City Economic Enterprises Office through its official hotline numbers or email at cee@davaocity.gov.ph.

"We appeal for the cooperation of all concerned families to settle expired contracts and coordinate with cemetery authorities at the earliest opportunity," the advisory stated. DEF