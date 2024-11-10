Family refutes raps versus slain ex-rebel

THE family of Nestor Dabawnon Ansayod, alias “Osie,” the ex-rebel and Indigenous Peoples (IP) member killed during a police operation on his birthday, has refuted the multiple charges filed against him.

Datu Cito Ansayod, a relative of the former rebel, denied the allegations of murder, robbery, kidnapping, and serious illegal detention, claiming that the charges were false and that the robbery issue had already been settled by their tribal chieftain.

The suspect was killed on November 6, 2024, during a confrontation with law enforcement officers at his home in Sitio Alon, Barangay Malabog, Paquibato District.

Police Staff Sergeant Noel Marundan, the intelligence officer of Paquibato Police Station, was also fatally shot during the operation.

In the wake of the incident, Police Colonel Hansel Marantan, acting city director of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), expressed condolences to Marundan’s family, praising his bravery and sacrifice in the line of duty.

“Despite the risks, PSSG Marundan's bravery shone as he confronted this dangerous criminal, underscoring his role as a true public servant,” the statement said.

Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte also extended his sympathies to Marundan’s family, commending the police officer for his unwavering commitment to public service.

Duterte said, "I commend the members of the Davao City Police who remain steadfast in their commitment to serve the public, selflessly dedicating their lives to protect law-abiding Dabawenyos."

While the police report identified the suspect as a former member of the New People’s Army (NPA), Datu Ansayod clarified that his cousin had already surrendered to the Philippine Army’s 16th Infantry Battalion before the incident. DEF