Farmers’ forum tackles irrigation projects, agricultural support

MAWAB — Farmers from two local irrigators’ associations gathered for a forum in Mawab to discuss the status of irrigation projects and updates on government programs supporting the agricultural sector.

Members of the Mawab Integrated Irrigators Association and the Lower Saosao Irrigators Association attended the Farmers’ Forum held at the Nuevo Iloco National High School Gymnasium.

The activity provided an opportunity for farmers to raise concerns, receive updates on ongoing projects, and strengthen coordination with government agencies involved in agricultural development.

The forum was led by the Provincial Government of Davao de Oro under the leadership of Governor Raul Mabanglo, with support from the Municipal Government of Mawab under Mayor Myrill Apit.

Discussions included updates on irrigation projects and programs of the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC), particularly those relevant to farmers and their livelihood.

Apit emphasized the importance of maintaining close coordination between the local government, national agencies, and farmers to ensure that their concerns are addressed and the necessary assistance reaches them.

“Our farmers play an important role in our community and local economy. We must continue working together to address their concerns, improve access to government programs, and ensure that they receive the support they need to sustain their livelihood,” Apit said.

She also reaffirmed the municipal government’s commitment to supporting initiatives that strengthen the agricultural sector and improve the welfare of farming communities.

The provincial and municipal governments continue to work together to strengthen support for local farmers through improved coordination, access to agricultural services, and initiatives aimed at sustaining the province’s agricultural productivity. PR