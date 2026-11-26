ICON Elites Artist Management (IEAM) has chosen the Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) as the official beneficiary of its 10th fashion show for a cause on Dec. 13, 2026.

IEAM President Pau Garcia said during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps (DPSPC) forum at The Royal Mandaya Hotel on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026, that the group has helped one organization at each show since it started in 2022.

"Ten organizations na po 'yung natulungan namin (We have already helped 10 organizations)," Garcia said.

Outreach

Garcia said the outreach for CDRRMO frontliners is set for Dec. 18.

The agency is targeting 50 volunteers as beneficiaries, who may come from fire and water rescue units.

In a Facebook post last week, IEAM said Garcia made a courtesy visit to Lyndon Ancajas, division head of Central 911 Davao, to acknowledge the 'dedication, hard work, commitment, support and determination of saving lives' of responders during calamities.

Garcia said the activity will include games and gift packs.

IEAM is working with malls and other brands to provide food and gifts for the frontliners' families.

"Kasi iba talaga 'pag nandoon ka na sa area ng calamity, 'di ba? 50-50 po ang life nila (It's really different when you're in a calamity area, right? Their lives are 50-50)," Garcia said.

He added that the outreach is meant to remind them that people support them despite the challenges.

"Hey, we're here, a little bit of sunshine to you," he said.

Garcia said ticket details are still being finalized because the group is still securing a permit from the City Hall.

'The Becoming'

The show, "Face Card 2026 'Never Declines' Year End Fashion Show," carries the theme "The Becoming: A Journey to Self-Love." It will be held at the Seasons Hall of Luxebridge Hotel in Ma-a, starting at 4 pm.

Garcia said the theme reminds the agency's young talents that their worth and character matter more than fame.

"We would like to invite these young talents [to know] that their worth is valuable and their character itself is more important than the spotlight," he said.

IEAM accepts talents as young as 6 and as old as 35. Garcia said he stresses humility to beginners.

The show will feature local brands from Metro Davao, with music carrying a theme of healing and transformation.

First show

IEAM, a Davao-based talent agency founded in 2019, trains young talents in modeling, acting, personality development, performance arts, and hosting.

Its first fashion show for a cause, "Fusionism," was held on Dec. 13, 2022, at Ayala Malls Abreeza. It raised around ₱30,000 for Kids House of Hope Inc., which supports children with cancer and cancer survivors, SunStar Davao reported in January 2023.

Garcia said the first show remains his most memorable, as former Binibining Pilipinas Supranational Jehza Huelar-Simon agreed to be its official guest.

Asked about the agency's legacy, Garcia said it is the confidence the young models carry as they grow up and the gratitude of their parents.

"They could have more confidence, they could build themselves up more with people, communicate well, and be a better version of themselves," he said.