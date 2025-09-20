Fast-moving meds procurement for Botika ng Bayan ongoing

THE Davao City Health Office (CHO) said that the procurement of fast-moving medicines, such as Losartan, for the Botika ng Bayan (BNB) is ongoing, as the demand for the medicine continues to increase.

Gemma Pujanes, head of the CHO pharmacy, said they often have low to no stock of these kinds of medicines due to the growing demand. She attributed the shortage to the rising number of senior citizens and the ballooning population of the city.

“Ongoing na ang among, naa na mi sa part na approved na among purchase order regarding the medicines (Our [procurement] is ongoing, we are already in the part where our purchase order regarding the medicine is approved),” she said during the ISpeak media forum, on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at the City Mayor’s Office.

As of July 2025, the Office of Senior Citizen Affairs (Osca) reported that there are a total of 197,781 registered senior citizens in Davao City.

Meanwhile, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) 2024 Census of Population, Davao City has a population of 1.85 million.

She added that after the medicines are procured, they must undergo a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) assay to determine the presence and quality of the drug products, ensuring public health and safety. The process typically takes about three months.

She emphasized that the assay is essential to guarantee the effectiveness of the medicines provided by the Botika ng Bayan.

Pujanes also said that they do not have a definite timeframe for when the fast-moving medicines will be available at the Botika ng Bayan, as this depends on the procurement process.

She explained that the available medicines currently offered at the Botika ng Bayan for hypertension include Amlodipine and Simvastatin. They also have Metformin and supplements such as iron, multivitamin syrup, medicines for LBM (loose bowel movement), and Cetirizine drops.

What are fast-moving medicines

Fast-moving medicines are simply medicines that sell or get used up very quickly because a lot of people need them all the time. They’re the “high-demand” items in a pharmacy.

Examples of fast-moving medicines include over-the-counter (OTC) pain relievers (paracetamol, ibuprofen), cold and flu tablets, antacids, and allergy medicines.

These products are called “fast-moving” because, like fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), they don’t stay long on store shelves. Pharmacies have to restock them often since they’re bought frequently and in large quantities.

Botika ng Bayan clients

CHO also reported that they have served approximately 555,898 clients as of September 2025 through the Botika ng Bayan. In comparison, the office served 1,055,251 clients in 2024.

Pujanes said that those who wish to avail themselves of the free medicines from the Botika ng Bayan must bring a valid doctor’s prescription and the patient’s ID. If the patient cannot personally claim the medicine, a family member may do so on their behalf by presenting their own ID.

For maintenance medication, prescriptions are valid for three months, while prescriptions for antibiotics are valid for seven days.

As of now, there are 14 Botika ng Bayan outlets in Davao City, located in the following areas: SPMC, CHO Main Office, Daliao, Toril A (near District Hall), Bunawan, Paquibato, Marilog, Buhangin, Sasa, Tomas Claudio, Jacinto, Agdao, and El Rio. RGP