Father asks for help for quadruplet offsprings

COTABATO CITY — A father appeals for help after his wife gave birth to quadruplets at 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, in Mamasapano, Maguindanao del Sur.

Nasser, a farmer, shared that their family is struggling financially. His wife, Naila, delivered four baby girls at home in Barangay Tukanalipao. The couple, who had only one child, was surprised by the sudden addition of four more babies.

According to Omaira Halid, a relative, the family did not expect quadruplets as Naila had not undergone any prenatal checkups.

The newborns are currently under observation at the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center (CRMC) in Cotabato City, while Naila is receiving care at the Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) in Maguindanao del Sur.

Sadly, one of the infants passed away due to breathing complications.

Nasser is calling on kind-hearted individuals for assistance to support their children. EEF