FCDU loans declined by 5.0% to US$15.13B in Q3 2025

FOREIGN currency deposit unit (FCDU) loans declined by 5.0 percent in the third quarter of 2025 to US$15.13 billion. This was down by US$802.09 million from US$15.93 billion in the previous quarter.

Of the total outstanding loans, US$9.59 billion or 63.4 percent were extended to Philippine-based borrowers, while the rest went to non-residents. Major Philippine-based borrowers included:

Merchandise and Service Exporters (US$2.51 billion or 26.2 percent);

Towing, Tanker, Trucking, Forwarding, Personal and Other Industries (US$2.05 billion or 21.4 percent); and

Power Generation Companies (US$1.71 billion or 17.8 percent).

Most loans were medium- to long-term, with maturities over one year. These accounted for 79.8 percent of the total, higher than the 79.0 percent in the previous quarter.

As of end-September 2025, outstanding loans reflected US$9.77 billion in new loans and US$10.56 billion in loan payments made during the reference quarter.

Year-on-year, FCDU loans dipped by 3.9 percent. The decrease came despite the 5.7 percent growth in deposits in foreign currencies, which reached US$60.73 billion from US$57.46 billion.

FCDU loans are foreign currency-denominated loans extended by FCDUs of local banks or local branches of foreign banks authorized by the BSP to engage in foreign currency transactions. These loans support economic activities that require foreign exchange, such as importers, businesses, and individuals with foreign currency transactions. PR