FDA: Fake drugs in Davao usually come from Luzon

Searching for the source

Inis said the FDA has not named the establishments where the fakes were found because it is still tracing where the products came from, and some sellers may themselves have been deceived by their suppliers.

"So, mao na siya, pangitaon ang source, which can be affected kung ato lang siyang i-disclose dire-diretso (So what we do is look for the source, which can be affected if we just disclose it right away)," she said.

"Ang uban wala gyud sila kabalo nga fake pud ilang gibaligya (Some of them really did not know that what they sold was fake)," she added.

Under Republic Act 8203, or the Special Law on Counterfeit Drugs, sellers, distributors, and their agents can be held liable only if they can prove "actual or constructive knowledge" that the drugs they sold were counterfeit.

The law's implementing rules define constructive knowledge as what a person would have known or suspected "by exercise of reasonable care," such as when a drug is not covered by a sales invoice from a licensed drug establishment.

The same law covers the whole supply chain, from manufacturers, importers, and brokers to drugstore owners and pharmacists, according to its list of liable parties.

On Oct. 30, Inis said the FDA confirmed five counterfeit products from four establishments in the region this year, three from two establishments in Davao City: two lots of human albumin and one lot of the anti-rabies serum Equirab.

Inis said the FDA sealed and secured the counterfeit drug products found in the region.

"…atoa na na siyang gi-secure ha, nga dili na siya mabaligya… (…we have secured them so that they can no longer be sold…)," she said.

Aside from albumin, the sealed products include 2,500 vials of the anti-rabies vaccine Speeda worth P1.88 million, 92 vials of another anti-rabies vaccine, Vaxirab, worth P210,404, and one vial of Equirab found during the FDA's inventory, she said.

Counterfeiters mainly target anti-rabies products in Davao because they are expensive, she said.

"Real threat gyud ang anti-rabies vaccine kay sigurado gina-counterfeit siya kay mahal siya (The anti-rabies vaccine is a real threat because it is surely counterfeited, since it is expensive)," Inis said.

Cases down

Inis said confirmed cases of counterfeit medicines have gone down over the years, crediting the agency's work with pharmacists and hospitals, whom it trains to detect fake drugs.

"…actually happy ta tungod sa atong mga efforts for the past years, nibaba ang atoang mga cases sa kanang mga verified, confirmed na kanang counterfeit medicines (…we are actually happy that because of our efforts over the past years, our cases of verified, confirmed counterfeit medicines have gone down)," she said.

Health workers, especially those who administer injections, often report suspected fakes because they can spot differences in the vial, the color of the contents, and the rubber stopper, she said.

"Kay sila jud mismo ang naga-report sa atoa (Because they themselves are the ones who report to us)," Inis said.

Some hospitals reported discrepancies against earlier deliveries before the products reached patients, she said.

The FDA's Regulatory Enforcement Unit also conducts surveillance with other law enforcement agencies, she said.

Inis urged drugstore owners to buy only from FDA-licensed suppliers and to refuse deliveries whose receipts do not show the lot number and expiration date.

The FDA observes the National Consciousness Week Against Counterfeit Medicines every third week of November under Proclamation No. 2082, series of 2010.

Inis urged the public to report suspected fake medicines through the FDA website and to check whether products and establishments are registered through the agency's online verification portal. GRS