FDA warns vs strong-odored, oily, leaky squishy toys

THE Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reminded consumers to inspect squishy toys before buying them, warning that strong chemical odors, oily or sticky surfaces, leaks, and missing safety labels are warning signs.

In FDA Advisory No. 2026-1705, dated Monday, Oct. 26, 2026, the agency said authorities abroad have raised concerns over certain squishy toys, including counterfeit or non-compliant products and elevated levels of chemicals such as benzene. It added that "these results do not imply that all squishy toys are hazardous."

The advisory also told consumers to watch for suspiciously low prices, unidentified sellers, and unprofessional packaging, and to choose toys suited to a child's age and supervised by an adult.

Squishy toys are soft toys that may contain foam, gels, liquids, powders, sand or water beads, the FDA said.

According to the Kids Web Japan website, squeeze toys were first made outside Japan, mostly as hard polyurethane animal shapes, before soft, scented, food-shaped versions appeared in Japan in the early 2000s.

During the Department of Health media engagement on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, Eba Marie Antonette Inis, officer-in-charge director II of the FDA Mindanao East Cluster, said fake squishies are on the market.

"Kani mga squishies nato naa siyempre mga counterfeit po or mga fake na wala siya na-notify sa FDA (Among our squishies, there are of course counterfeit or fake ones that were not notified to the FDA)," she said.

"So, dili ta kasigurado kung toxic ba siya or non-toxic (So, we cannot be sure whether it is toxic or non-toxic)," she said.

Inis told SunStar Davao that the FDA has yet to receive any report or complaint of toxicity or choking linked to squishies.

"So far sa atoa karon, wala pa ma'y reported case or complaints (So far, ma'am, as of now, we have no reported cases or complaints)," she said.

She urged the public to check the packaging for the FDA notification number, age limits, and hazards such as choking.

"That's why we also advocate na everyone, please buy only mga notified toys na naa nakabutang FDA notification number (That's why we also advocate that everyone please buy only notified toys that carry an FDA notification number)," Inis said.

The official said FDA also buys toys and school supplies for post-market surveillance to test them for heavy metals, and that products that fail are pulled out, recalled, or confiscated.

The agency has separately warned the public not to buy or use two unauthorized products, Squishy Delicious Blue and Squishy Delicious Green, which it said had no Certificate of Product Notification as of Sept. 9 and Sept. 24, 2026, respectively.

In its advisories, FDA said such products may pose risks including endocrine disruption, reproductive or developmental effects, and injury, choking, or suffocation from small or broken parts.

The toxics watchdog BAN Toxics commended the FDA's warnings in an Oct. 27 statement, and said the Department of Environment and Natural Resources also prohibits benzene in toys under Administrative Order No. 2026-29.

The group cited the UK Office for Product Safety and Standards, which recalled squeezy dumpling toys after finding 20 mg/kg of benzene in their outer layer, saying inhaling the chemical can irritate the eyes, nose, and throat. It also cited the World Health Organization, which links exposure to benzene to acute and long-term health effects, including cancer.

"It is high time for government agencies to enforce the law and immediately recall and remove the products from the market," said Thony Dizon, the group's advocacy and campaign officer.

The public can verify products on the FDA's website and report incidents through the eSumbong. GRS