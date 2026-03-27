FDC Misamis advances climate action through carbon mapping, accounting of reforestation sites

EL SALVADOR CITY, MISAMIS ORIENTAL — Filinvest Group’s FDC Misamis Power Corporation (FDC Misamis) is strengthening its commitment to environmental stewardship through carbon mapping and accounting initiatives covering its reforestation and protection sites in Barangay Sambulawan, El Salvador City, Misamis Oriental.

The project aims to better understand how the company’s reforested areas and adjacent protected forestlands contribute to climate action. It intends to establish a clear, data-driven baseline of carbon stocks across the site, facilitating informed planning and long-term forest management.

Launched in 2018 in partnership with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Region 10, and the local government of El Salvador City, FDC Misamis’ Carbon Sink Management Program covers a 216-hectare area, of which around 150 hectares have already been reforested.

“Protecting and restoring natural ecosystems requires more than good intentions. It necessitates clear data and a long-term perspective,” said Juan Eugenio L. Roxas, President and CEO of FDC Misamis Power Corporation. “This project strengthens our understanding of how our reforestation efforts support climate resilience and environmental sustainability, helping ensure that our actions deliver lasting value.”

Through the help of Central Mindanao University (CMU), the baselining activity seeks to quantify potential carbon sequestration and develop Geographic Information Systems (GIS)-based maps showing the distribution of carbon stored in forest biomass and soil. These tools will help assess the condition of the protected area over time.

In the first quarter of 2026, the project team conducted geotagging and boundary surveys and began field activities for the carbon stock assessment. Sampling plots were established across the project area, where researchers measured trees and collected understory, litter, and soil samples for laboratory analysis. Initial GIS-based maps of the project location, boundaries, and sampling plots have also been completed.

In the next phase, activities will focus on establishing additional sampling plots, completing laboratory analysis, advancing GIS mapping, and conducting technical briefings and capability-building activities for selected FDC Misamis personnel.

These initiatives affirm the commitment of FDC Misamis to using data, partnerships, and responsible land management to guide its sustainability programs and contribute to locally rooted climate solutions.