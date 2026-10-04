FDC Misamis marks decade of powering progress, creating shared value

VILLANUEVA, MISAMIS ORIENTAL — FDC Misamis Power Corporation (FDC Misamis), owner and operator of the FDC Misamis 3135 MW Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Thermal Power Plant in the PHIVIDEC Industrial Estate, recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of contributions that extend beyond electricity generation.

The facility is the flagship power project of FDC Utilities, Inc. (FDCUI), the energy investment arm of the Gotianun-led Filinvest Group. Over the years, FDC Misamis has become a leading generator supporting development in Mindanao and neighboring regions.

Building enduring customer partnerships

To show appreciation to its customers, FDC Misamis held its 10th Anniversary Customers' Appreciation Night on September 25, 2026, in Cagayan de Oro City. The gathering brought together partners from across Mindanao to recognize the relationships that have sustained its progress.

During the celebration, FDC Misamis President and CEO Juan Eugenio L. Roxas reaffirmed the company's readiness to support Mindanao's growing energy needs amid recent reports from the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines that power reserves may be depleted over the next two years, which could repeat the region's 2012 energy crisis.

"We have remained committed to being a reliable energy partner in Mindanao for the past decade. As the region prepares for increasing energy demand and potential supply challenges, we are taking proactive steps to strengthen our generation capacity while continuing to invest in renewable energy, particularly solar. These efforts reflect our long-term commitment to supporting the country's energy security and sustaining economic growth," said Roxas.

Strengthening regional energy security

Before its commercial operations in 2016, Mindanao faced years of persistent rotational blackouts that constrained economic activity. With the facility's commissioning, the Mindanao grid gained a substantial 405 MW of additional capacity, helping strengthen electricity supply during a critical period.

Since then, the facility has played a significant role in stabilizing the Mindanao grid and supplying reliable electricity to electric cooperatives (ECs) and industrial customers throughout the region. Following the energization of the Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project, FDC Misamis extended its service to ECs in Visayas and Luzon.

Contributing to local economic development

Beyond electricity generation, the company has contributed to Misamis Oriental's economic development through its investments, tax payments, and local trade.

FDC Misamis' fiscal contributions provide a recurring revenue source for local government, helping support essential public services and development initiatives.

In January 2026, the Provincial Government of Misamis Oriental once again recognized FDC Misamis as its top real property taxpayer for 2025. The company remitted over ₱210 million in real property taxes to the PHIVIDEC Industrial Estate, half of which went to the provincial government. The distinction adds to similar honors received from 2018 to 2021, reflecting FDC Misamis' sustained contribution to LGU revenues.

Creating lasting value for host communities

Alongside its business operations, FDC Misamis has consistently implemented programs to improve its host communities.

In December 2025, the company released more than ₱24 million in financial benefits under the Department of Energy's ER 1-94 Program to the host LGUs of Misamis Oriental at the municipal and barangay levels. The funds support electrification, livelihood, environmental management, and other community development initiatives. To date, the company's ER 1-94 contributions to all its host communities have totaled approximately ₱130 million.

Education has remained a priority. In January 2025, in partnership with the Knowledge Channel Foundation and the Department of Education, FDC Misamis supported a specialized reading instruction program that equipped 70 teachers and 10 school principals from Villanueva and Tagoloan with enhanced teaching strategies and educational resources. The company also participates in Brigada Eskwela annually, helping create safer, more conducive learning environments. In June 2026, its employees volunteered to improve facilities at several schools in Villanueva and Tagoloan. Among the beneficiaries were Balacanas Elementary School, San Martin Elementary School, and Sta. Cruz Elementary School.

Environmental stewardship is another important component of its community engagement. In April 2018, FDC Misamis signed a tripartite agreement with the DENR-Environmental Management Bureau Region X (DENR-EMB Region X) and LGU Villanueva to rehabilitate Soligao Creek, a 2-kilometer waterway that flows into Macajalar Bay, under the Adopt-an-Estero Program. Now in its 9th year, the initiative focuses on regular creek cleanups, dredging, riprapping, tree planting, water quality monitoring, and education campaigns on solid waste management. Through these rigorous efforts, DENR-EMB Region X recently named FDC Misamis the overall estero champion among 75 adopters.

Empowering the people behind the power

Behind FDC Misamis' accomplishments is a workforce whose dedication and technical expertise have sustained the company's operations.

As such, the company invests in developing local talent. One notable initiative is the six-month Cadetship Program for new engineers, which has become a robust training ground for young professionals. It is designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and practical application, offering cadets hands-on experience with how a CFB thermal power plant operates.

Workplace safety is also central to FDC Misamis' operations. In March 2024, the company received ISO 45001:2018 certification for its occupational health and safety management system, reflecting a collective effort to maintain a safe working environment.

As part of its 10th-anniversary celebration, FDC Misamis held a special event for its employees as a gesture of gratitude for their dedication over the years.

Powering progress into the next decade

FDC Misamis' story is defined not only by the energy it delivers but also by the economic and social opportunities it has created. Building on a foundation of trust, efficient operations, and stakeholder empowerment, the company looks ahead to another decade of driving progress and creating lasting value in keeping with the Gotianun tradition of making a difference in the lives of Filipinos. PR