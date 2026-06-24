FDC Misamis powers up Brigada Eskwela 2026 schools

VILLANUEVA, MISAMIS ORIENTAL — Before the first bell rings for another school year, the work of preparing the classrooms begins quietly.

At Balacanas Elementary School in Villanueva, Misamis Oriental, teachers and volunteers came together on June 4 for Brigada Eskwela 2026. With the theme "Bayanihan sa Paaralan: Nagkaisa Para sa Kaayusan at Kaalaman," the annual effort ensures that classrooms are conducive to learning and welcoming for children.

This year, Filinvest Group’s FDC Misamis Power Corporation (FDC Misamis) continued to support Balacanas Elementary School by donating materials and sending employee volunteers to improve the school’s facilities.

The company turned over cleaning tools, painting supplies, electrical equipment and supplies, and musical instruments.

But beyond donations, much of the work took place in the classrooms. The electrical team of FDC Misamis installed, replaced, and repaired the wiring and other electrical components in more than 10 classrooms, helping address concerns that could affect the safety and functionality of learning spaces.

The activity was guided by an earlier inspection conducted on June 1 by the company’s representatives. The inspection helped identify areas that needed attention, allowing the team to respond to the school’s actual needs.

FDC Misamis also held an Information, Education, and Communication session on Basic Electrical Safety and Energy Conservation. The session, facilitated by Mr. Bernabe Omabayo, a senior electrical technician at FDC Misamis, shared practical reminders on identifying electrical hazards and using electricity responsibly.

For Dr. Rico Sumastre, principal of Balacanas Elementary School, the continuing support reflects a meaningful partnership for the benefit of the students.

“Thank you for joining us in our mission to empower and educate the next generation. We look forward to a strong and meaningful partnership with FDC Misamis Power Corporation in the years ahead,” Dr. Sumastre said.

In addition to Balacanas Elementary School, several other schools in Villanueva received assistance, including San Martin Integrated School, San Martin Elementary School, and Tambal National High School. Moreover, two schools in Tagoloan, specifically Sta. Cruz Elementary School and Baluarte Elementary School also benefited from this support.

As Brigada Eskwela brings communities together once more, the support of FDC Misamis to the schools shows how consistent support can help create safer spaces where children can learn, grow, and begin the school year with confidence. PR