FDCP celebrates Philippine Film Industry Month 2024

The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), under its government mandate, leads the Philippine Film Industry Month (PFIM). In its fourth year, PFIM 2024 promises an unforgettable tribute to the nation’s cinematic heritage, with the theme 'Tuloy ang Tradisyon ng Pelikulang Pilipino,' honoring the legacies of National Artists for Film, especially marking the 100th birth anniversary of Eddie Romero.

Throughout September, the FDCP will bring the nation together through a series of film

screenings, events, and new initiatives designed to showcase the cultural and historical importance of these cinematic icons.

Below is the calendar of activities for the Philippine Film Industry Month 2024:

Sept. 1 - PFIM Opening Ceremony at the Metropolitan Theater

The Philippine Film Industry Month will commence with a special screening of Eddie

Romero’s 1980 period drama film “Aguila” and a mini-exhibit for Eddie Romero at the historic Metropolitan Theater. Through this special tribute, the FDCP aims to pay homage to

Romero’s cinematic legacy that continues to inspire contemporary Filipino filmmakers and Audiences.

This event is in partnership with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and the Metropolitan Theater with the support of FPJ Productions.

Sept. 4-27 - Pamanang Pelikula: Honoring the Masterpieces of National Film Legends at FDCP Cinematheque Centres

The FDCP will present classic films by National Artists at Cinematheque Centres in Manila,

Iloilo, Negros, Davao, and Nabunturan, with accompanying talkbacks. On September 4,

Cinematheque Centre Manila will host an exhibit and screening of canonical works that significantly contributed to Philippine cinema.

The films to be screened at Cinematheque Centres nationwide are:

● “Aguila” directed by Eddie Romero

● “Anak Dalita” by Lamberto Avellana

● “Ang Panday” directed by Fernando Poe, Jr.

● “Bulaklak ng City Jail” directed by Mario O'Hara and top-billed by Nora Aunor

● “Genghis Khan” by Manuel Conde

● “Karnal” directed by Marilou Diaz-Abaya and written by Ricky Lee

● “Manila by Night” directed by Ishmael Bernal

● “Maynila sa mga Kuko ng Liwanag” directed by Lino Brocka

● “Moises Padilla Story” directed by Gerry de Leon

● “Perfumed Nightmares” directed by Kidlat Tahimik

Sept. 13 - PFIM Gala Night at the Teatrino Promenade

The PFIM Gala Night, the highlight of Philippine Film Industry Month, will honor National

Artists for Film with special performances by celebrities and celebrate industry milestones with filmmakers, luminaries, and officials.

Sept. 14 - Films for Peace Opening at Intramuros Centro de Turismo

The FDCP will officially launch Films for Peace on September 14 along with a special

screening of Mario O’Hara’s “Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos.” Films for Peace recognizes film as a powerful tool to promote conflict resolution, cultural dialogue, and social justice.

Sept. 15-21 - Films for Peace screenings at Cinematheque Centres

The Films for Peace lineup features Marilou Diaz-Abaya’s Bagong Buwan, Sheron Dayoc’s

Women of the Weeping River, and Mario O'Hara’s Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos, screening nationwide at Cinematheque Centres.

On September 15, Cinematheque Centre Nabunturan will host a panel with Mindanaoan filmmakers and a screening of Kip Oebanda’s Liway, focusing on cinema's role in promoting conflict resolution and social cohesion.

Sept. 17-18 - Film Education Convention (FilmEC) at De La Salle - College of Saint Benilde

The inaugural Film Education Convention (FilmEC) is a dynamic two-day event showcasing top student films, engaging panel discussions, and film book sales. Designed for students and educators, FilmEC aims to elevate film education in the Philippines and inspire the next generation of filmmakers.

Sept. 18-24 - PFIM x PCIM: Sine50: Pelikula ng Bayan Screenings and Film Talks at Trinoma, SM Southmall, Robinsons Galleria, and Cinematheque Centres

A joint celebration of PFIM and the Philippine Creative Industries Month (PFIM), Pelikula ng Bayan showcases regional films from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, celebrating

Philippine cinema as a unified national treasure. In partnership with CEAP, selected films will screen at cinemas for only PHP 50.

● “Tu Pug Imatuy” by Arbi Barbarona

● “Cleaners” by Glenn Barit

● “Huwebes Huwebes” by Don Gerardo Frasco. Januar Yap, and Kris Villarino

● “Little Azkals” by Babyruth Villarama

Sept. 20-22 - Sine Kabataan Short Film Lab and Festival 2024 at Shangri-La Plaza

The ten Sine Kabataan finalists will premiere their short films on September 20. Before the festival, they received PHP 150,000 grants and completed intensive film labs to refine their projects. Sine Kabataan, part of the PFIM celebration, offers a platform for youth to present their perspectives on contemporary issues through filmmaking.

Sept. 27 - PFIM x PCIM: DGPI-FDCP Film Pitch at Seda Vertis North

Following last year’s success, the FDCP and Directors' Guild of the Philippines, Inc. will present DGPI-FDCP Film Pitch 2024. Fifteen selected filmmakers will pitch their projects to producers, with pre-event mentorship from an industry expert at the DGPI-FDCP Film Pitch Workshop on September 7.

Sept. 27 - PFIM Closing Ceremony at Seda Vertis North

The FDCP will conclude the 4th Philippine Film Industry Month with a closing ceremony honoring contributors to Philippine cinema. The event will feature the announcement of the Philippine entry for the 97th Academy Awards, unveil FDCP’s upcoming initiatives, and showcase PFIM 2024 highlights and FDCP’s achievements.

By celebrating Philippine Film Industry Month, the FDCP reaffirms its commitment to nurturing and sustaining the growth of Philippine cinema. PR