FDCP honored with Gawad Kaagapay award

THE Film Development Council of the Philippines has been recognized as one of the recipients of the Outstanding Stakeholder Award by the Department of Education, Schools Division Office of Quezon City during the 6th Gawad Kaagapay ceremony at the VS Hotel and Convention Center.

The citation highlights the FDCP’s unwavering support and consistent partnership with the Eugenio Lopez Jr. Center for Media Arts Senior High School.

The FDCP has played a pivotal role in elevating the school’s academic landscape through advancing film education, media literacy, and capacity building for both learners and teachers.

A cornerstone of this collaboration is the work of the FDCP’s Academic Film Society (AFS), which aims to nurture the next generation of Filipino filmmakers.

The AFS spearheaded a two-day intensive “Script to Screen” masterclass, which immersed students in the technical and creative nuances of scriptwriting and visual storytelling, at the ELJ Theater last year.

The annual recognition is given to outstanding education partners who have continuously supported and contributed to the advancement of quality public education in Quezon City.

FDCP Technical Consultant for Academic Linkages Seymour Sanchez received the award together with ELJ CMA SHS Principal Romelita Tumaneng.

FDCP’s recognition reflects its active participation and strong partnership in advancing quality education and fostering a nurturing school community.

The Gawad Kaagapay serves as a vital dialogue between DepEd and its partners. Moving forward, the FDCP and DepEd are exploring new ways to support public schools under the strengthened Senior High School curriculum, ensuring that the future of Philippine cinema begins in the classroom. PR