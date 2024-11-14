FDCP launches Dokyumentado Documentary Film Festival

THE Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) proudly presents Dokyumentado, its inaugural documentary film festival, running from November 22 to December 7. The festival will feature screenings across FDCP’s Cinematheque Centres in Manila, Iloilo, Davao, Nabunturan, and Negros,as well as on Juanflix, FDCP’s streaming platform.

Dokyumentado screenings will showcase a curated selection of short and full length documentary films from both established and emerging filmmakers. The lineup includes a range of local programming and shorts, offering audiences a comprehensive view of documentary storytelling. Aside from screenings, the festival will host a number of panel discussions and talkback sessions to provide audiences with a deeper understanding of the art and impact of documentaries.

With Dokyumentado, the FDCP aims to spotlight the documentary film genre as a dynamic medium for raising awareness, inspiring social change, and encouraging diverse perspectives.

JuanFlix: The FDCP Channel is also streaming a curated lineup of Dokyumentado titles at nhttps://juanflix.com.ph/

For more information and updates regarding Dokyumentado, follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Cinematheque Screening Dates:

November 22 - Opening (Venue:TBA)

November 23 to 29- Cinematheque Centre Manila November 27 to December 6- Cinematheque Centre Davao

November 27 to December 7- Cinematheque Centre Iloilo November 25 to December 7- Cinematheque Centre Nabunturan December 4 to 7- Cinematheque Centre Negros

Onsite screenings at Cinematheque Centres Nationwide from November 22 to December 7:

● “Motherland” by Ramona Diaz + “Mama” by Alexandra Brizuela

● “Aswang” by Alyx Arumpac + “Timbre” by Camille Samonte and Pam Bareo

● “Delikado” by Karl Malakunas + “Agos” by Nathalie “Ally” Sanga

● “Last Days at Sea” by Venice Atienza + “Eksmen” by Heather Simonette and Rose M. Intong

● “Home of the Brave” by Baby Ruth Villarama+ “Puti” by Jerald Yucot

● “Little Azkals” by Baby Ruth Villarama + “Sota” by Mae Tanagon

● “Pagtatag! The Documentary” by Jed Regala + “Beyond Spotlight” by Gian Linezo

A special screening of the PH entry to the 97th Academy Awards:

● “And So It Begins” by Ramona Diaz Short film screenings:

Set A: Arts and the Community

● “Balde at Brotsa” by Josh Mutia

● “Guhit Recto” by Renz Airel Salazar

● “How the Beasts Got Hyped” by Elvin Jay Macanlalay

● “A Bad Name” by Robbie Capio

● “Wisik” by Aysie Damaso

Set B: Childhood Memories

● “Ate Si Bunso” by Raphaela Dominguez

● “Nanay Tatay” by Antonio Agregado

● “Ate Bunso” by Angelica Llanera

● “Remnants of The Lost Childhood” by Belle Samson

● “Mariposa” by Melanie Faye

Set C: DokyuKultura

● “Alingasngas” by Joseph Ezra Dave Jimenez

● “Cinebuano” by Joaquin Perocillo

● “Recto Records” by Jego Rafael

● “Ang Paghahanap Kay Dalagang Bukid” by Leia Amidala Nepomuceno Santos

● “An Kamaturan” by Kyle Justin B. Rebutica

Cinematheque Centre Davao

● “Mga Gipaambit Gikan sa Tubig (Whispers from the waters of Mindanao)” by Anna Miguel Cervantes

● “Budots: The Craze” by Jay Rosas and Mark Limbaga

● “Panicupan” by Jose Bagane Fiola

Cinematheque Centre Iloilo

● “Tikab” by Mary Angelie Estador

● “Hubas” by Bianca Villareal

● “Asindero” by George Miko Gaerlan

● “Sinamay nga Palanublion” by Anjo Salmorin

● “Pátok” by Emmanuel Lerona

Cinematheque Centre Nabunturan

● “Pamalandong sa Danao” by Breech Asher Harani

● “CAGAN” by Given Mark Inansugan

● “Asay” by Juvy Ann Clarito

Cinematheque Centre Negros

● “Ang Kalibutan ni Nunelucio Alavarado” by Candy Nagrampa

● “My Boy Superman” by Jonathan Jurilla

● “Lupang Hinarang” by Ditsi Carolino

Online streaming on JuanFlix:

● “Budots: The Craze” by Jay Rosas and Mark Limbaga

● “Ang Babae sa Likod Ng Mambabatok” by Lauren Sevilla Faustino

● “Chasing Fireflies” by Sheron Dayoc

● “Halawod” by Anna Katrina Velez Tejero

● “Maglabay Ra In Sakit” by Mijan Jumalon

● “Singil” by Maria Graciella Musa

● “Bakit Dilaw ang Gitna ng Bahag-hari?” by Kidlat Tahimik

● “Turumba” by Kidlat Tahimik

● “Perfumed Nightmare” by Kidlat Tahimik

● “Sinong Lumikha ng Yoyo? Sino Lumikha ng Moon Buggy?” by Kidlat Tahimik

● “Balikbayan #1: Memories of Overdevelopment Redux III” by Kidlat Tahimik

● “Todo Todo Teros” by John Torres

● “Refrains Happen Like Revolutions in a Song (Ang Ninanais)” by John Torres

● “Six Degrees of Separation from Lilia Cuntapay” by Antoinette Jadaone

● “Kano: An American and His Harem” by Monster Jimenez

● “Confessional” by Jerrold Tarog

● “Ang Meron sa Wala” by Arby Laraño and Christine Laraño

● “Balon” by Maki Liwanag. PR