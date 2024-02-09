10ID assists LGUs in disaster response ops

MAWAB, Davao de Oro - Soldiers of the 10th Infantry (Agila) Division, Philippine Army conducted humanitarian assistance, disaster response, and rescue (HADR) operations in different parts of Southeastern Mindanao affected by flooding and landslides due to the trough of the Low-Pressure Area (LPA) from January 31 to February 2, 2024.
The four infantry brigades, 10ID Emergency Response Company, the Installation and Management Battalion, and the Service Support Battalion of the Agila Division helped the various local government units evacuate affected residents to safer grounds, cleared roads and highways affected by landslides, distributed relief goods and other necessary items for evacuees, rescued stranded individuals and families due to flash floods, and provided manpower assistance.
The 10ID also deployed its military assets to fast-track the HADR operations.
Major General Allan D Hambala, 10ID Commander, ensured that 10ID will continue to collaborate with local government units and government agencies in helping the affected citizens in its area of responsibility.
Expressing solidarity with the affected residents, Maj. Gen. Hambala emphasized the military's commitment during times of disaster and calamities.
"In times of distress, the Agila Division stands united with the affected communities. Our commitment to solidarity is unwavering, and together with our partners, we will overcome the challenges brought about by this calamity. We are here to serve and support, ensuring that no one is left behind in these difficult times," Hambala added. PR