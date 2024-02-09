10ID assists LGUs in disaster response ops

The 10ID also deployed its military assets to fast-track the HADR operations.

Major General Allan D Hambala, 10ID Commander, ensured that 10ID will continue to collaborate with local government units and government agencies in helping the affected citizens in its area of responsibility.

Expressing solidarity with the affected residents, Maj. Gen. Hambala emphasized the military's commitment during times of disaster and calamities.

"In times of distress, the Agila Division stands united with the affected communities. Our commitment to solidarity is unwavering, and together with our partners, we will overcome the challenges brought about by this calamity. We are here to serve and support, ensuring that no one is left behind in these difficult times," Hambala added. PR