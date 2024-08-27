1.5km ‘Fruit Eat-All-You-Can sa Dalan’ shines at Timpupo Festival 2024

The city is known for being a major producer of fruits such as durian, rambutan, lanzones, mangosteen, and marang in the Soccsksargen region and Mindanao.

The “buy-back” project is one of Mayor Evangelista’s flagship programs, aiming to support the city’s local farmers. The local government buys the farmers’ fruit harvests at fair prices and acts as a consolidator of fruits and other crops in the city.

LGU Kidapawan sells these to local associations and people’s organizations at reasonable prices.

These associations then sell the produce to the public at the right market price.

According to Evangelista, this initiative aims to eliminate the “exploitative” nature of some traders who take advantage of local farmers by buying their produce at cheaper prices.