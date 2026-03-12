19th Bulawan Festival, 28th Founding Anniversary highlight true wealth of Davao de Oro

On March 3, the province highlighted youth creativity through Salida de Oro, a film showcase, and the opening of the Agri-Trade Fair. The Bulawan Youth Day also featured Sayaw de Oro, a hip-hop dance competition, and Gintong Anyo Ultimate Drag Supremacy.

Mabini won the hip-hop dance competition, followed by Compostela and Monkayo. Nabunturan won the drag competition, with Mawab second and Maco third.

Youth participants also attended Free Skills Training in partnership with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda), Davao National Agriculture School, and the PESO-Community Training and Employment Coordinator.

The Golden Legends Tournament, an e-sports competition held the same day, saw Team Mabini defend its championship title, solidifying its spot in the e-sports arena.

Team Laak placed second, Nabunturan third, and Compostela fourth.

That night, crowds filled the Capitol grounds for a concert by actor and performer Daniel Padilla.

On March 4, three Davao provinces advanced a regional connectivity plan during the Investment and Tourism Forum and Services Day. Davao Oriental Governor Nelson Dayanghirang, Mati City Mayor Joel Mayo Almario, and Davao Occidental Board Member Bianca Ricci Bautista-Navarra joined provincial officials and investors to promote a gateway corridor linking eastern and southern Mindanao to BIMP-EAGA markets.

“Kita dili lang tulo ka probinsya. Usa kita ka rehiyon nga adunay usa ka direksyon (We are not just three provinces. We are one region that has one direction),” Gov. Mabanglo said.

More than 1,000 residents benefited from services offered during Bulawan Services Day. Forty-three jobseekers were hired on the spot, while 407 submitted applications. Hundreds also availed services from national government agencies such as Dole, Tesda, DTI, Owwa, DMW, CDA, GSIS, Pag-IBIG, SSS, PSA, NBI, DFA, LTO, PhilHealth, DepEd, DAR, DENR, DOST, CSC, NIA, and BIR.

The Provincial Lawyer’s Office and provincial hospitals, along with municipal rural health units, also provided services.

That evening’s NGA/LGU Night: Festivals of the World at the Bulawan Events Center showcased performances by provincial officials and agency heads. Pantukan emerged champion, winning ₱150,000, followed by Monkayo (P100,000) and Laak (₱75,000). The other eight municipalities received ₱50,000 each.

Gov. Mabanglo also announced additional project funding: ₱2 million for consolation placers, ₱3 million for third place, ₱5 million for second place, and ₱7 million for the champion. The province’s two district representatives also pledged ₱20 million worth of projects for each participating municipality.

On March 5, the event was graced with the visit of Department of Education Secretary Sonny Angara. He was taken on a tour around the province's activities by the provincial leaders, Cong. Zamora-Mabanglo, Cong. Ceniza, and Gov. Mabanglo.

The secretary led the Mass Oath-Taking of the 2,649 newly-promoted teachers and school heads in the Davao Region, held at the Nabunturan National Comprehensive High School, and witnessed the talents of the students who participated in the Bulawan Film Festival and Art Exhibit.

Angara's visit was part of the province's hosting of the 15th National Management Committee (Mancom) meeting of the DepEd, held at the Municipality of Mabini.

Meanwhile, in the evening, Danica Ella Hipos of Compostela won Garbo Davao de Oro Season 13 with her Jessie J medley, earning ₱50,000. Brian Saren of Montevista placed second (₱40,000), while Georgie Laborte of Mawab finished third (₱30,000).

Guest performers included Darren Espanto, Miah Tiangco, and Ayegee Paredes.

Women’s Day on March 6 featured performances by the SexBomb Dancers—Rochelle, Aira, Mhyca, Mae, and Jacky—who performed hits like “Baile” and “Spaghetti Pababa.”

Women leaders led by Rep. Maricar Zamora-Mabanglo joined the opening dance number, along with Nabunturan Mayor Myrocel Clarin-Balili, Mawab Mayor Myrill Apit, and New Bataan Mayor Bianca Cualing-Brua.

Television personality Karla Estrada reminded the audience of the vital role women play as mothers and leaders in the community.

In the Novelty Zumba Dance Competition, Montevista won the championship and ₱75,000. BP Ladies Zumba Goers placed first runner-up (₱50,000), while Compostela finished second runner-up (₱35,000). Monkayo won Best in Costume, while BP Ladies Zumba Goers were named Darlings of the Crowd.

On March 7, tribal chieftain Matikadong Arnel B. Sugnuoan dressed Gov. Mabanglo in traditional Mandaya attire during Al’law ng Kalumonan, symbolizing his recognition as an adopted son of the tribe. He was given the indigenous name Matikadong Kabisa.

The evening of that date shone brighter as the crown for the most elegant pageant in the province, as of yet, found its rightful owner during the coronation of the Binibini Davao de Oro 2026. The winning answer of Maco's Ms Jan Marie M. Nazar bested other beauties, earning her P100,000 cash and 10 grams of 98.9% refined gold worth P100,000.

Her winning answer highlighted unity amid diversity: “Davao de Oro is home to diverse people. We are people from different backgrounds, different cultures, different religions, and different beliefs. And yet, despite our diversity, what makes us ‘Bulawanon’ is our ability to unite because we share a common goal, and that is sustainable and inclusive progress for Davao de Oro…”

Her court included Marielle Samantha P. Aldeano of Maragusan (Bb. Davao de Oro Kalambuan), Dionely E. Amistad of Mabini (Bb. Davao de Oro Kinaiyahan), Lady Joy P. Jongoy of Laak (third runner-up), and Tehrose Trizsha R. Delos Reyes of Monkayo (fourth runner-up).

During the 28th Founding Anniversary on March 8, Gov. Mabanglo reiterated that the province’s true wealth lies not beneath the ground but in its people.

“Ang tinood nga bulawan sa probinsya dili ang naa sa ilalom sa yuta o sa kabukiran, kundili ang katawhan sa Davao de Oro (The true wealth of the province is not found beneath the land or the mountains, but in the people of Davao de Oro),” he said.

He also recognized the collective efforts of local government units, national agencies, farmers, workers, youth, and community leaders in driving the province’s progress.

The festival concluded with the Indak-Indak sa Bulawan Showdown, where Monkayo won the championship and P500,000. Compostela placed second (₱400,000) and Maragusan third (₱300,000), while other municipalities received ₱200,000 each.

A representative from Maragusan was also crowned Bulawan Festival Queen, followed by Compostela as first runner-up and Maco as second runner-up.

The celebration ended with a Pasasalamat, highlighting the province's appreciation to the responders from all agencies. It was followed by Lambo Night, signifying the successful holding of the festival. It was guested by the band Kamikazee, alongside Rob Deniel, The Dukes, and Talata Band. Maricar’s Angels added comic entertainment, while fireworks capped the festivities.

According to provincial tourism officer Christine T. Dompor, the celebration drew thousands of visitors from across the region, filling accommodation establishments in the province and nearby areas.

“Based on online engagements alone, we get 8,000 to 10,000 daily, and all our accommodation establishments are fully booked,” Dompor said.