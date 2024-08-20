Feature

1SBn Hosts C4S Static Display during RAATI Awarding Ceremony

CAMP SANG-AN, ZDS – The 1st Signal Battalion showcased its capabilities through a static display at the awarding ceremony for the best ROTC units as part of their Regional Annual Administrative and Tactical Inspection (RAATI) SY 2023-2024.

The ceremony was held on August 05, 2024, at Tabak Wellness Center, 1 st Infantry (Tabak) Division, Philippine Army, KMCLS, Pulacan, Labangan, Zamboanga del Sur.

The static display provided the ROTC cadets with a glimpse of C4S equipment utilized by this unit such as Tactical Communications and Night Fighting System (NFS). That exhibition highlighted the battalion’s role in supporting military operations and enhancing communication capabilities within the Armed Forces.

The high-ranking Officers, teaching staffs, ROTC cadets, and other distinguished guests attended the event. It served as an excellent opportunity to demonstrate the critical role of signal operations in military engagement and to foster greater understanding and appreciation of the technology that strengthens effective communication. PR

