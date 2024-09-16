2 Davao designers shine at Centrestage HK

Zamora, for his part, said that he is happy and honored to represent the Philippines at Centrestage HK.

“Blessed to be representing Philippine Fashion at Centrestage HK. Thank you for the opportunity Citem, Manila FAME and DTI,” he said.

The Philippine participation at Centrestage HK is organized by the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), the export promotion arm of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), supported by the Competitiveness and Innovation Group (CIG), and in partnership with Fashion and Accessories Makers of the Philippines (FAMPh).

Following the event in Hong Kong, the fashion brands will also be showcased in the upcoming Manila FAME 2024 on October 17 to 19, 2024 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.