2 Davao designers shine at Centrestage HK

ELEVATING Mindanao’s fashion scene, two Dabawenyo designers showcased their masterpieces at the recently-concluded Centrestage Hong Kong (HK) last September 4 to 7, 2024 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.
The two Davao fashion brands highlighted in the prestigious international fashion event are Hilyah by Nurainie Ampatuan and Toping Zamora by Christopher Lim Zamora. They joined 13 other Philippine fashion brands presenting apparel, footwear, and accessories that highlight premium artisanship and cultural tradition.
“Sometimes, things are indeed meant to happen at the right time and at the right place. Now, I’ve never imagined myself joining international events ever since, but here I am wholeheartedly embracing this unforgettable experience with my fellow Filipino designers,” Nurainie shared as she reminisced that back in 2016 she declined an educational tour in Hong Kong due to lack of “experience and preparation.”
She added that the participation of her brand, Hilyah, is a product of collaboration of many people.
“It would not be possible without the support of my clients, my production team, my family and Allah Himself. I would like to thank Sir Emi-Alexander Englis, my former fashion Professor, for inviting me, remembering me, and letting my brand be a part of this event,” the young fashion designer shared.
She commits to continue her journey of love of fashion and handwoven textile.
Zamora, for his part, said that he is happy and honored to represent the Philippines at Centrestage HK.
“Blessed to be representing Philippine Fashion at Centrestage HK. Thank you for the opportunity Citem, Manila FAME and DTI,” he said.
The Philippine participation at Centrestage HK is organized by the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), the export promotion arm of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), supported by the Competitiveness and Innovation Group (CIG), and in partnership with Fashion and Accessories Makers of the Philippines (FAMPh).
Following the event in Hong Kong, the fashion brands will also be showcased in the upcoming Manila FAME 2024 on October 17 to 19, 2024 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.