2 MisOcc centenarians get P200-K gift from provincial gov’t, DSWD

Two centenarians from Misamis Occidental were all smiles after receiving P200,000 each, amounting to a total of P400,000 in cash incentives from both the provincial and national governments.

The recipients, Vicente Eleonor from Calamba and Rufina Ybañez Sumanduran from Don Victoriano, celebrated their centennial birthdays on September 4 and 7, respectively. Each received P100,000 from the Misamis Occidental provincial government and an additional P100,000 from the national government.

Vice Governor Rowena Gutierrez, joined by representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), personally led the turnover of the cash gifts on behalf of Governor Henry S. Oaminal.

In a message, Oaminal expressed the province’s commitment to the well-being and safety of senior citizens. “We fully embrace senior citizen-centered policies to continue caring for our lolos and lolas,” he stated. “We are committed to addressing the needs of our elderly in Misamis Occidental.”

The local government units of Don Victoriano and Calamba hosted special events to honor the centenarians, celebrating their extraordinary lives.

The families of the two centenarians expressed their gratitude to Governor Oaminal and President Bongbong Marcos, noting that the financial aid will significantly help with medical expenses and other personal needs.

In addition to the cash gifts, the centenarians received signed certificates from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., congratulating them on their remarkable achievement of reaching 100 years of age.

As of September 7, 2024, 12 centenarians from various towns across Misamis Occidental have been awarded by the provincial government and DSWD, recognizing their milestone achievements. PR